How to Scan on a Mac – A Complete Step-by-Step Guide

Apart from the significant technological advancements in electronic devices, such as computers, smartphones, and televisions, it seems like printers and scanners got left behind. PCs and laptops have greatly revolutionized with HP, Dell, Mac, but many of us don’t even know how to scan on a Mac.

Other than a few mainstream features like a relatively smaller touchscreen and Wi-Fi, they are usually considered as put-in-the-dusty-corner devices, especially the scanners.

Since scanners’ value has been underestimated for quite a while, it is no surprise that a lot of us don’t know how to scan a document on a computer. Fortunately, Mac, a big name in the computer market, has an operating system, which makes it pretty easy for newbies to learn how to scan. If you have Mac, you’d be glad to know that macOS features almost an automatic way to scan—with different options.

There are various options available on Mac—also depending on your scanner—to scan the document. In this guide, you will find all the helpful information you need to learn how to scan on a Mac in more than one way. Let’s get started.

Set Your Mac Scanner

Every computer needs specific software (driver) to be easily synced with the scanner and perform the job. When it comes to Mac, the scanner software gets automatically downloaded when you add the scanner in the system. It is one of the best things about Mac.

There is one more option: you can also use Mac’s default scanner software known as Image Capture application. Although it is a default software, it is still excellent and well-featured.

Follow the steps below to set up your Mac scanner:

Please turn on your scanner after plugging it in. Go to System Preferences Select Printers & Scanners Select your scanner from the list in the sidebar. If you don’t see your scanner in the list, click the plus (+) button in the lower part of the window and add the scanner there from the list.

Once the scanner is added, all the relevant software will be installed on your Mac. You don’t have to search the internet searching for drivers or buy CDs—remember when we used to do that? Mac provides you an efficient way to scan without any external software.

Now your scanner is wholly set, let’s learn how to pull the job.

How to Scan on a Mac with Document Feeder

A document feeder is one of the best tools for anyone who wants to print a significant number of files. It is mostly used in offices and schools—and it’s worth it. A document feeder enables you to load a dozen or more files directly into the feeder and let it be scanned, doing all your work for you. It is indeed one step ahead of where you have to line up every page on a flatbed.

Here is how you can scan with a document feeder:

All pages you need to scan should be in a stack of the same sizes. A stack should be put tightly against the barrier of a document feeder. Now Go to System Preferences and open Printers & Scanners. Select Open Scanner from the Scan tab Set your preferences Select Document Feeder from the Scan Mode dropdown Click Scan

And just like that, your Scan is done.

How to Scan on a Mac with Flatbed Scanner

A flatbed scanner is one of the easiest ways to scan on a Mac. It is straightforward and quick and has a little-to-none chance of error. Below are the steps you can read to learn how to scan on a Mac using a flatbed scanner.

Open the top part of the scanner where you put in the documents. Place your documents on the glass, face down. Make sure the documents are lined up perfectly. Select Printers & Scanners from System Preferences. Next, select the Scan tab, then Open Scanner. Let the scanner warm-up. Check the preview of the Adjust settings if you want Click Scan when you are ready.

Apart from a document feeder and flatbed scanner, there is one more fantastic option to help you scan in a precise and creative way.

How to Scan on a Mac with Image Capture

If you are not planning to bother yourself with system-based Printers & Scanners adjustments, then there is something for you with more utilities. Instead of going on the internet and getting yourself a third-party driver, try using Image Capture.

The Image Capture is an often-underestimated default Mac software for the scanner. It is quicker than the usual system on Mac and knows its way around the scanning preferences. It has multiple features, and it excellently does the job.

Here is how to use it:

Once your scanner is showing in Printers & Scanners, open the Image Capture application from your Mac. You will see the preview of your file right away, even before you choose the file size or destination. If you need to give a touch to your document, you can select Show Details. It will get you a menu on your screen from Printers & Scanners. Adjust your document with or without the document feeder Click Scan

And trust me, you will be impressed once you use this application on your desktop.

In Conclusion

It is fair to say that scanners, after losing their once-well-regarded recognition, are still a significant part of our business and educational lives. Can we imagine an office or school building without a scanner? No, we can’t.

As for Mac, we know by now that it makes it very easy to learn how to scan on a Mac. Comparatively, Mac provides more options—in a quicker way—than any other brand out there. Just remember to adjust your preferences and set your parameters before printing—with any method.

