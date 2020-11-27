Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.: Fight card, date, PPV price, rules, location, start time for the exhibition

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Mike Tyson is Finally back!! Iron Mike and Captain Hook ready to rumble Saturday night. Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr live stream: fight time, date and how to watch anywhere. Two of boxing’s all-time greatest fighters are putting the gloves back on for one last stand – and you don’t have to miss a second of the action. Just follow our guide below to see how to get a Tyson vs Jones live stream, plus details of the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jones Jr date, time, PPV prices around the world, and how to watch the fight online from anywhere this Saturday night.

Commonly referred to as ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’ during his ’80’s heyday, Tyson will be making his return against ex-four-weight world champion Roy Jones Jr. Knocking out 44 of his 58 opponents, Tyson was famed for his viciousness and knockout power and became the youngest-ever world heavyweight champ back in 1986, at the tender age of just 20.

Watch Tyson vs Jones live stream

The Tyson vs Jones showdown is set to take place on Saturday, November 28 at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California – the home of MLS club LA Galaxy. The night’s undercard is set to get under way in the US at 9pm ET / 6pm PT and will be shown on FITE TV (that’s 1am GMT in the UK and 1pm AEDT on Sunday in Australia). Ring walks for the main event expected around 11pm ET / 8pm PT (3am GMT/3pm AEDT) , and you can access the same coverage you would at home from wherever you are with a reliable VPN in your corner.

Now 54, it’s been 15 years since Iron Mike’s last professional fight which ended in a 7th round TKO defeat at the hands of Irish boxer Kevin McBride.

Roy Jones Jr, for his part, is 51-year-old and was still fighting as recently as 2018, albeit against very limited opposition towards the end of his career. Widely considered the best all-round boxer of his generation, Jones is only the second light heavyweight champion to win a heavyweight title after Michael Spinks.

As well as holding both those titles, he also triumphed at Middleweight, Super middleweight, and Cruiserweight in a career that spanned 75 fights and boasted 66 victories with just 9 losses.

This looks like being an unmissable night’s worth of action for boxing fans. Below you’ll find all the options for watching tonight’s fight. No matter where you are in the world you can watch a Tyson vs Jones live stream with the help of our guide.

How to watch the Tyson vs Jones fight if you’re away from your country

Below we’ve listed all of the best places to live stream the Tyson vs Jones fight online in the US, UK, Canada and Australia.

If you’re abroad and discover that your usual coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial in to a country that does have one. The software is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location – and all through a safe, encrypted connection.

Use a VPN to watch a Tyson vs Jones live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world’s top VPN

We’ve tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It’s compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use.

Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it’s right for you with no strings attached.

Once you’ve downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to – it really is that easy.

Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Remember, there are loads of benefits to using a VPN beyond just helping you regain access to streaming services and content from abroad. One of the biggest is security: by using encrypted tunnels, VPNs give you a robust first-line of defense against cybercriminals and government snooping. This makes everyday tasks like online shopping and banking much safer, and many people choose to use one for that reason alone.

tyson vs jones live stream

How to watch Tyson vs Jones: live stream the fight in the US, time, date and PPV price

Boxing streaming service FITE has nabbed the rights to show Tyson vs. Jones Jr. along with the full card in the US via its website, mobile and smart TV streaming apps.

The Tyson vs Jones PPV is priced at $49.99, and can also be accessed via the TysonOnTriller.com website, which is set to serve as the central hub for Saturday’s much-anticipated event.

For those looking to go down the linear route, the fight can also be ordered via major cable operators in the US – check with your local provider to see if the fight is available.

Not in the US? Remember you can watch the same services you would at home with the help of a VPN.

Tyson vs Jones live stream uk

Tyson vs Jones live stream: how to watch the fight in the UK, time, PPV price and more

British fight fans looking to watch Tyson vs Jones and live stream the fight will need to go down the pay-per-view route, with BT Sport Box Office holding exclusive broadcast rights to the main event and its undercard.

It’s priced at £19.95 to purchase. With that you’ll get reruns of the fight as well, so you can even watch it again – if it’s as good as it’s looking it will be. Build-up and coverage of the undercard is set to begin at 12am GMT Saturday night /Sunday morning.

Ring walk-outs for Tyson and Jones Jr are currently expected at around 3am GMT.

Not in the UK? Then you’ll need a VPN to watch this live stream as if you were back at home

watch tyson vs jones live stream canada

As is the case in the US, FITE has the PPV rights to the Tyson vs Jones fight. Pricing is also the same, with access costing CAD$49.99.

As well as being able to access the fight via the streaming services website, and apps, the fight can also be ordered via major Canadian cable operators such as Rogers.

Outside of Canada? Don’t worry, all you need a reliable VPN and you can watch the Tyson vs Jones fight just like you would at home.

tyson vs jones live stream australia

Tyson vs Jones is a PPV event Down Under and therefore available on Main Event , which Foxtel cable subscribers will find available through their package.

Those without cable or simply looking for a different way to get a Tyson vs Jones live stream in Oz should look no further than sports streaming service Kayo Sports, which offers Main Event coverage of the fight for the same $59.95 price.

An added benefit of getting the fight with Kayo is that it essentially bags you a FREE Kayo trial with your purchase, as you get full access to Kayo Sports through Thursday, December 3 in addition to Tyson vs Jones. There’s plenty for boxing fans to get excited about in the service’s on-demand library, including the rather topical ESPN 30 for 30 documentary, Chasing Tyson.

The four-hour event is set to kick off at 1pm AEDT with Tyson and Jones expected to make their ring walks about 3pm AEDT Aussie time on the afternoon of Sunday, November 29.

Not in Oz? Don’t forget that with a good VPN you can tune in to the same coverage you’d watch at home.

How to watch Tyson vs Jones: live stream the fight in New Zealand

Sky Sports has the rights to the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr fight in New Zealand and, as in other countries, it’s a Sky Arena PPV affair.

Tyson vs Jones costs NZD$39.95 and can be ordered on the Sky Sports website now, with the main card set to get under way at 3pm NZDT on Sunday, November 29 and the main event expected to start around 5pm.

Sky Arena is channel 065 in New Zealand, but if you don’t have Sky, you can also purchase the Tyson vs Jones fight through Sky Sports Now.

The fight isn’t available for mobile streaming on Sky Go in New Zealand, however.

Tyson vs Jones price and PPV details

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr appears to be an exclusively pay-per-view (PPV) event around the world.

Here’s how much it costs in a number of countries where boxing is popular. Roughly speaking, Tyson vs Jones is cheapest in the UK or New Zealand, with both £20 and NZD$40 working out at just under $30 based on current exchange rates – some $20 less than it costs in the US.

Tyson vs Jones price (US): $49.90

Tyson vs Jones price (Canada): $49.99

Tyson vs Jones price (UK): £19.95

Tyson vs Jones price (Australia): $59.95

Tyson vs Jones price (New Zealand) $39.95

tyson vs jones live stream ppv

(Image credit: Bettmann / Contributor)

Tyson vs Jones date and fight time

The Tyson vs Jones fight takes place on Saturday, November 28 at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

The main card is expected to get under way at around 9pm ET / 6pm PT, which is 1am GMT in the UK and 1pm AEDT in Australia the following day (Sunday, November 29).

Ring walks for the main event are roughly expected to be as follows.

Tyson vs Jones time (US and Canada): 11pm ET / 8pm PT / 10pm CT

Tyson vs Jones time (UK): 3am GMT

Tyson vs Jones time (mainland Europe): 4am CET

Tyson vs Jones time (Australia): 3pm AEDT

Tyson vs Jones time (New Zealand): 5pm NZDT

Tyson vs Jones fight rules: is there a no knockout clause and will there be a winner?

Titled “Frontline Battle,” the fight is the first event of a series produced by Mike Tyson’s new Legends Only League and will be for the newly created WBC Frontline Battle Belt. Both fighters have agreed to eight 2-minute rounds and no headgear for the exhibition fight.

While sanctioning board the California State Athletic Commission is enforcing a “no knockouts” rule, both fighters have nevertheless indicated it’s not a directive they’ll be observing once they step into the ring.

Also, as Tyson vs Jones is an exhibition fight, it won’t be officially scored like a competitive fight. Instead, the WBC will be having celebrity guest judges score the fight remotely, but the situation appears to be that those scores will be purely for entertainment purposes and that a winner won’t be announced.

Tyson vs Jones full card for Saturday’s fight

Saturday’s unique event in LA also features an intriguing undercard that includes face-offs between former New York Knicks NBA guard Nate Robinson and YouTube star Jake Paul, with KSI’s trainer Viddal Riley set to for a boxing bout against MMA fighter Rashad Coulter. The main support fight is a slightly more conventional super-middleweight pairing between former champ Badou Jack and Blake McKernan.

Main card

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.: 8 rounds exhibition at heavyweight

Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson: 6 rounds at cruiserweight

Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernan: 8 rounds at light heavyweight

Viddal Riley vs. Rashad Coulter: 6 rounds at cruiserweight

Under card

Jamaine Ortiz vs. Nahir Albright: 8 rounds at lightweight

Irvin Gonzalez vs. Edward Vasquez: 8 rounds at featherweight

Juiseppe Cusumano vs. Nick Jones: 8 rounds at heavyweight

The hard work has been done and now it’s just a matter of days before Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr get back in the ring.

Both fighters have agreed to a number of bizarre rules, regulations and stipulations for this exhibition bout in order for the California State Athletic Commission to sanction the bout.

