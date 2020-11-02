How To Tell If Leaking Pipe Is An Emergency

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Leaks in your plumbing system can go unnoticed for an extended period of time. This can lead to damp appearing in your home and health concerns thanks to the mold this damp attracts.

Damp can also attract pests and cause structural damage to your building as it rots the wood. Of course, a dripping pipe can also cost you a small fortune in excess water usage. This is why it is so important that you have your plumbing system inspected regularly and issues fixed.

In other cases, the leaking pipe is more obvious. You’ll notice the dripping or the water spraying out of the pipe. This is when you’ll be considering calling a reputable Sydney emergency plumber.

But, when should you call an emergency plumber and when is it better to wait?

The Size Of The Leak

The first thing you need to consider is the size of the leak. A pipe that is spraying out water will quickly cause your room to flood and even flood the entire house if it’s left unattended.

In contrast, a pipe that has started dripping is less likely to cause a flood.

On the face of this, you’d think that a dripping pipe doesn’t classify as an emergency, while a spraying pipe does. The spraying pipe is an emergency, the dripping one needs a closer look.

You’re going to want professional help but you may be able to get standard rates instead of an emergency rate. The key is to look at the area around the leak, especially if the leak is at a joint.

Leaks are often the result of corrosion, if one part of the pipe is corroded there is a good chance that the rest is, the leak can quickly get worse or the pipe can spring additional leaks.

You’ll have to assess the level of corrosion to decide between an emergency plumber and a standard one. But, if you’re unsure, err on the side of caution and go with the emergency one.

Urgency of Repair

This brings us nicely to the urgency of the repair. Regardless of the size of the leak, you may find that it influences water pressure or forces you t shut off part of the water system in your home. As soon as this becomes necessary then you need to consider an emergency plumber.

In short, anything that causes instant interruption to your standard lifestyle should be considered an emergency. In the grand scheme of things paying a little extra for an emergency response could actually save you money.

Maintenance

If you’re keen to avoid the cost of an emergency plumber then the most important thing you can do is contact your local service and arrange for an annual inspection. While this isn’t guaranteed to spot every issue, it is likely to find any potential major faults. This will allow you to have them fixed before they become an issue. That’s much better thanhaving to deal with no water or a flooded house.

