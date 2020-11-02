What supplies do you need for a coffee shop?

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















It’s difficult to start and build a successful business at any time. However, it’s particularly difficult now with the economic and social insecurity that COVID-19 has introduced to the world.

But, people are starting businesses, and now could be a great time to open a coffee shop. After all, if you can survive in these times you can flourish in the future.

The trick to successfully opening and running a business at any time is in knowing what supplies you need and making sure you have the budget to handle starting up, as well as unexpected costs.

Here’s what you’re going to need if you want to open and run a coffee shop:

Machines

Customers return when they get a quality cup of coffee that tastes the same every time they order. The only way to do this is to have a commercial coffee machine or two. You’re going to need an espresso machine and an automatic coffee maker. This will ensure you have high-quality coffee every time.

Of course, having an industrial grinder will also help, you’ll want the beans to be ground the same as well.

When talking about appliances you should also consider the dishwasher. You’ll want a quick turnaround on the cups you have, a dishwasher is the safest way to do this and ensure they are cleaned to the designated standard.

Refrigerators

If you’re running a coffee shop you’re going to need hot and cold milk. That means a refrigerator to store the milk. It will need to be a lot larger if you’re planning on offering snacks as well as coffee.

While it’s tempting to choose a cheaper domestic product, industrial machines tend to last better in these environments.

Tables & Chairs

You need tables and chairs to ensure the customers have somewhere to sit. The good news is that, due to COVID-19, you’re not going to need too many of them. Alongside this, there are an array of coffee shop supplies to consider. These include the crockery, tablecloths, serviettes, and other items that make the customer experience satisfactory.

Cooking Equipment

It’s unusual for a coffee shop to just sell drinks, although not impossible. Chances are you’ll want to sell cakes and perhaps some light snacks. You’ll need to consider where these are going to be made. If it’s on-site cooking equipment will be essential. That’s pots, pans, over, etc.

This can be quite expensive but is an essential part of the business.

Advertising

Strictly speaking, this isn’t classed as coffee shop supplies. However, if you don’t have customers your coffee shop isn’t going to survive long. That’s why you need to include a budget for advertising and make sure that people know you’re trading.

Of course, in the current climate, you’ll need to be strict regarding masks, hand washing, and touching. But, remember, you’re building a business that will flourish post-COVID-19. Everything you do today will help you with this goal. A little planning goes a long way.

