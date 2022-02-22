Testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) is a proven treatment that men can take to improve their quality of life after they reach age 40 and older. Men who are suffering from low testosterone levels can experience many symptoms as they get older, such as fatigue, depression, weight gain, muscle loss, and reduced sex drive to name just a few. Although some of these symptoms may be due to other causes, low testosterone production can be the underlying cause of them all.

What is testosterone replacement therapy?

Testosterone is often called a male hormone. Although both men and women produce testosterone, it is typically associated with male development because females make so much less of it. Men who want to boost their levels of testosterone may be able to do so safely through treatment with testosterone replacement therapy (TRT). Trt therapy for men can increase muscle mass and decrease body fat, which can result in a stronger, healthier body.





What are the benefits of TRT for low testosterone?

TRT, or Testosterone Replacement Therapy, is a safe and proven way to increase low levels of testosterone in men. It has been used for years by doctors as a way to treat hypogonadism, also known as Low T, and has been shown to have multiple benefits. Using TRT for low testosterone can improve sex drive, increase muscle mass, improve body composition and boost energy levels.

Starting TRT at 40

The first thing to note about starting TRT at 40 is that testosterone levels begin to slowly decline from their peak by approximately 1 percent per year starting around age 30. For a man of average size and shape, his peak is typically between 350–600 ng/dl; the typical range for a healthy male under 50 is 300–1000 ng/dl.

By age 50, that number declines to an average level of 250 ng/dl. At 60, you’re looking at around 225 ng/dl; by 70, 150. If your level drops below 150 in combination with symptoms like decreased sex drive or erectile dysfunction (ED), then you have low T or hypogonadism—the medical term for when your body doesn’t produce enough testosterone on its own—and you should see your doctor as soon as possible.

If left untreated, hypogonadism may eventually lead to serious health conditions like heart disease and diabetes because low T shrinks blood vessels, which reduces blood flow throughout your body.

Is TRT Safe?

Testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) is a controversial topic in medicine, but many doctors are using it to treat older patients who suffer from age-related hormonal deficiencies. Doctors often prescribe testosterone to treat symptoms such as fatigue, muscle loss, and bone density problems.

To help restore natural levels of testosterone without any potential side effects, doctors often turn to new therapies such as subcutaneous pellets and bioidentical hormone replacement medications. Although some might be hesitant about undergoing hormone treatment at such an advanced age, research shows that TRT can greatly benefit patients – particularly those with a family history of heart disease or diabetes.

Even better: There’s evidence that administering these treatments early — before symptoms start appearing — offers even more protection against disease than when treatments are given later in life.

Get a professional consultation on whether TRT therapy is right for you from a specialist.

TRT dosage

A common misconception is that testosterone replacement therapy only helps middle-aged and older men, but many young men suffer from low testosterone as well. According to a study in Aging Male, 25 percent of healthy young males between 18 and 30 years old had low testosterone levels.

Symptoms of low T include decreased sex drive, depression, fatigue, reduced muscle mass and strength, fat gain around the waist area, hair loss on the head and body along with an increase in breast size due to male breast tissue growth (gynecomastia). Due to these symptoms’ severity, trt dosage should be adjusted so that a patient isn’t experiencing side effects from being on too high a dose.

At first, your doctor will begin you on a small dose so he/she can see how your body reacts. When you’re at about 1 or 2 nmol/L of blood serum you’ll likely be taking 200-300mg per week; for example. Though dosing ranges vary depending on each person’s needs, most physicians recommend increasing both doses and duration over time until you achieve positive results.

The exact dosing schedule depends on your physician’s recommendations and how your body responds to treatment. Most patients report higher libido while taking testosterone supplements; however, sometimes it may take up to two months before results are seen if not treated correctly.

Checklist before starting TRT

Before getting started with testosterone replacement therapy, there are a few steps you should take. First, find out whether or not you even need it. If your hormone levels are abnormally low, your doctor may prescribe testosterone, overuse could be hazardous to your health. Make sure you consult with your physician first before proceeding.

Second, get screened for prostate cancer; your risk increases as you get older, so it’s important to know if something is amiss. Lastly, have an honest conversation with your prescribing physician about potential side effects like sleep apnea and heart disease risks. Testosterone therapy isn’t right for everyone (nor is anything else), so arm yourself with information before starting treatment—it could save both money and lives.

