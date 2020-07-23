How Twitter failed to Prevent Phishing via Social Engineering?

Twitter is a famous social media used by millions of people worldwide. People share valuable information in Twitter; some of them may be public and some of them are confidential. But is it confidential always? The answer is, ‘No’.

It is not confidential because attackers are trying to access confidential data in many ways. Recently an incident happened where Twitter accounts have been compromised by social engineering. Social engineering means manipulation of internal employees and then use their credentials/information to hack or to steal others’ information. Social engineering can be termed as an advanced type of phishing to get access to sensitive information.

As you know, if you are being attacked by phishing software/program etc. your valuable data including credit card/financial data can be compromised. So, it is better to know how to prevent phishing, so that you can control your data more wisely.

Phishing prevention is not an easy task if you are not a pro. You can follow some basic rules to avoid phishing scams but still, you are vulnerable as attackers are always looking for new ways. As a end-user, it is almost impossible for you to get familiar with all the new ways attackers are targeting and take immediate action. That’s why phishing prevention solution software and antimalware companies come in business.

In the upcoming sections, we will discuss some ways to stop phishing attacks. These phishing prevention tips will help you to be aware of the possible known ways of phishing.

Be aware of Suspicious Email

Email is one of the most common forms of spreading phishing URLs. So, whenever you receive some email from an unknown source that a link embedded or naked suspicious URL, do not click on it. If the email seems important, try to figure out the reasons behind sending that link or call them directly to ask why this link? You may get a good explanation.

Current email providers like Gmail, they are very smart. They can detect some of the phishing URLs. Moreover, for phishing email prevention there are many paid tools that you can use to keep your data secure. This phishing prevention software, antivirus, or antimalware can stop phishing attacks before they are executed.

Do not click on Shorten URLs

Attackers often try to hide their real identity and they use a URL shortener to mask their real identity. Most commonly, they spread these shortened URLs in social media, emails or an on very known trusted site. This way they disguise themselves which is called spoofing. To prevent Phishing and spoofing you should not click on the shortened URLs that spread on social media, on messaging app, or in emails.

Look for Automatic Security Sign

Websites that are secured are often started with HTTPS:// rather than HTTP://. An https:// site is more secure than an HTTP:// site and attackers may use HTTPS:// site to steal sensitive information. So be away from HTTP:// sites.

Moreover, now emails and some other services are being always scanned by many famous antivirus or software. For example, you may receive some documents that clearly state that, secured by Avast or something like that. These security signs are automatic, so if it is in the body of the email, d not open it. Because attackers may use this way to send you to a phishing site. You can read these Panda Security Tips to know more.

To prevent phishing tips will not work always. You must have to be smart and should know some details so that you can take proper steps to prevent phishing.

