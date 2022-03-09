Staffing and headhunting are evolving fields. They change with time. Therefore, it is the responsibility of the human resource team to find innovative ways to overcome the challenges constantly.

So, what are the current pressing human resource challenges facing human resources managers in the United States? Read today’s article to understand the four critical challenges.





Many Job Applicants in The Job Market

Though unemployment had been relatively high before the pandemic, the levels have soared since then as companies retrenched employees to reduce operational expenses. However, now that things are starting to open up again, companies are bidding to return to pre-pandemic operational levels.

Countless job opportunities are being advertised across different sectors of the economy. Though good, it poses a challenge to HR, who have to sift through huge tranches of job applications, which can be time-consuming, especially when positions require few individuals. Therefore, HR departments must find ways to overcome this challenge through automation or outsourcing third-party professional staffing agencies such as Austin Staffing Agencies in Texas.

Finding Candidates with The Right Skills

Hiring good employees is a challenge that continues to affect recruiters and headhunters all over the world. It is not about education and competencies but also how potential employees fit within the organizational culture and represent organizational values. Employers still complain about how potential employees have low skills and competencies, creating a big mismatch in the job market.

Finding employees with the right skills is critical to companies as they play an integral role in a company’s success. Therefore, HR recruiters are under constant pressure to find the right employees forcing them to spend a lot of time going through job applications and performing countless interviews. However, the recruiters need not emphasize always getting the right employees with the right skills. In some instances, they can opt for employees who show high commitment, dedication, and a positive attitude to work and learning, thus reducing the time spent on recruitment.

Dealing With the Issue of Mismatched Application

One challenge that is often overlooked is the issue of repelling candidates. HR professionals spend a considerable amount of time sifting through numerous applications. But what is becoming a challenge is dealing with applications that do not fit the job description.

Job applicants, through desperation, can apply for countless jobs, even those they are not a match for, which adds extra work for the HR professionals involved in recruitment. Consequently, HR professionals can beat this by using automated job application selecting software. For instance, if a potential job is dealing with IT, any job application that does not have IT-related keywords is automatically rejected, leaving recruiters with a small pool of applications to analyze.

Retaining the Human Touch in Recruitment

The HR profession entails dealing with and managing people, and today’s employees are keen on working with companies with high employee experience. Initially, recruitment was a physical job with a high human touch. However, that is changing with the incorporation of technology in the recruitment process, reducing recruiters’ human touch.

Candidates do not care much about the HR process or tools, but they want to have the best employee experience based on respect and fairness. Good employee experience will mean that even if a candidate is not successful in getting the job, they will want to apply again for future jobs or recommend others to seek jobs advertised by the company. Providing the perfect employee experience will boost companies’ profiles and reputations among job seekers.

