Hyperbaric oxygen treatment has long been a signifier of megalomania, depression, and severe anxiety. The pop king Michael Jackson had one in his house. The great Olympian swimmer Michael Phelps is another avid user of Hyperbaric Oxygen treatment. But what do these chambers do?

Generally, hyperbaric oxygen therapy involves breathing unadulterated oxygen in a pressurized environment. You are asked to enter a semi-circular chamber with comfortable bedding arrangements, surrounded by thick plastic walls. After you enter your chamber, the technician inflates the bag.

What is Hyperbaric oxygen treatment?

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) is a non-intrusive treatment that considerably increases the amount of oxygen in a person’s bloodstream, promoting the mobility of stem cells and restoring damaged tissue to heal internal wounds and external wounds in the anatomy. Due to its versatility, this treatment can be utilized by a plethora of patients- people with diabetes and people who have experienced a concussion or cancer treatments. It is also incorporated in the various health enhancement therapies and recovery treatments. But before jumping on to the bandwagon of the hyperbaric oxygen treatment trend, this pricey treatment can be safe when performed under caution. Still, when it’s not, it can be incredibly dangerous. So before googling “hyperbaric oxygen therapy near me,” it is advised to consult a medical professional first.

Emergence and History

The Hyperbaric Oxygen Treatment is not a new medical jargon or buzzword. In 1662, Nathaniel Henshaw, a British physician, pressurized the air within a chamber and suggested the idea for the device, calling it a “domicilium.” The device was used as a treatment for respiratory problems and digestive diseases. At the commencement of the 20th century, medical professionals began using the HBOT for decompression sickness. For chronic wounds, such as diabetic foot, ulcers, and radiation injuries, this treatment ensures an optimum flow of blood gradually across the body’s tissues. This treatment increases the concentration of oxygen supply, reinforcing the immune and regenerative system.

When can hyperbaric oxygen therapy be used?

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy is incorporated to treat several illnesses and injuries approved by the National Health System (NHS). The health insurance of the patient often covers these procedures. Some of the health complications include:

Carbon monoxide poisoning and smoke inhalation Low extremity diabetic wounds Failed skin grafts and flaps Sickness from decompression Non- healing wounds

HBOT is used worldwide to help in the treatment of various conditions, injuries, and severe illnesses. However, research on using HBOT for myriad conditions can cause cognitive decline and aging.

How much does hyperbaric treatment cost?

With effective and promising results, it is natural to ask about the cost of the treatment. The hyperbaric oxygen treatment cost varies upon several factors, including the reason and condition of the illness or disease. The severity of symptoms and your health insurance plan also play a vital role in determining the cost of hyperbaric oxygen therapy. However, it also depends upon your provider. The total cost of care and experience at hospital-based and independent therapy centers can be significantly different. Hospital-based programs often can cost higher with higher copays and coinsurance policies than at an independent care center. Generally, the cost of a single therapy can cost you between £50 and £1,000. Finally, the severity of the disease plays an important role in estimating the overall cost of the treatment. If the symptoms are severe such as traumatic brain conditions or chronic conditions, your treatment provider can charge you higher. With that said, HBOT can also help you save money in the long run. You’re likely to improve your health and avoid future complications with effective hyperbaric oxygen treatment.

