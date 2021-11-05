Have you been thinking about expanding your portfolio or venturing into e-commerce? IM Academy’s premium online education platform can provide you the tools you need to engage in indices like S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow Jones, and other hot markets like foreign exchange, digital currency, high frequency, and e-commerce. IM Academy is a digital financial school with a global student body and a robust curriculum accessible 24/7 via their user-friendly website.

But, before getting started, prospective students should think about the following points:





Are the markets worth exploring?—Markets like forex and high frequency are popular for people who want to build their portfolio. Currently, the forex market is a $5.1 trillion-per-day behemoth (according to forex.com). If you find allure in the entrepreneurial nature of the e-commerce industry, you’re in luck: E-commerce accounted for around 13.3% of total U.S. retail sales in 2021’s Q3, according to entrepreneur.com.

What’s your short- and long-term budget?—IM Academy’s programs are all affordably priced at around $200. But beyond enrolling, you should consider how much funds you’d like to allocate towards engaging with the markets. For example, buying and exchanging currencies on the forex market may require an entirely different budget than engaging with stocks and will depend on a person’s risk tolerance.

What’s your ideal schedule?—The stock market opens from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern time on weekdays. This includes the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq. But foreign exchange takes place 24/7, which means you can trade day or night. So, if you’re looking to dedicate more time to the markets (like turning it into a full-time job), you’ll fit right into forex. And since the forex market is much larger than the U.S. market, you have access to a much higher volume.

What type of trades interest you?—One of the major benefits of forex is the ability to exchange assets easily without huge changes in value. The forex market offers a high level of liquidity because of the high frequency of engagement. You can quickly buy or sell currency pairs, open and close multiple positions, and possibly benefit from the market’s volatility.

Would you rather have an e-commerce business?—Some prospective students and entrepreneurs-to-be are drawn to the idea of being their own CEO. Suppose you want to learn how to market goods on social media and build and scale your business operations. In that case, today’s e-commerce market can offer you almost endless opportunities for launching a successful business—and IM Academy can help equip you with the business savvy to do so.

Diving into the markets or e-commerce without a deep knowledge of how each industry works can lead to costly mistakes. It’s best to educate yourself before starting, preferably with support from a trusted, thorough, and comprehensive educational resource like IM Academy.

Founded by a former construction worker and self-made millionaire Chris Terry and his wife, Isis De La Torre, IM Academy provides complete instruction and live mentoring from IM Academy’s educators. Lessons are now presented in English, Spanish, French, German, Dutch, Czech, and Italian, with more languages on the way.

Courses cover a wide range of other topics, such as understanding cryptocurrencies, bonds, and metals. As for students who don’t see the markets as the right path for them, they may also learn about setting up, running, and maintaining a successful e-commerce business.

IM Academy prioritizes case study-based learning to help students to earn a complete understanding of the concepts being taught. This has proven to be one of the most effective ways to understand a subject. You’ll also experience dynamic classroom instruction from educators who incorporate statistics, historical analysis, and practical application of the presented concepts.

Students can access all the necessary resources to take full advantage of their options in the financial and e-commerce spaces. They can experience an engaging, all-inclusive format designed to work conveniently alongside an existing work or school schedule.

To find out more about IM Academy’s forex, indices, and crypto courses, visit IM Academy today!

Note: IM Academy is an educational forum for analyzing, learning, and discussing general and generic information related to markets and strategies. IM Academy does not provide personalized recommendations or views as to whether an approach is suited to the financial needs of a specific individual. Before deciding to participate in the forex or other markets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience, and risk. Most importantly, do not risk money you cannot afford to lose. You should take independent financial advice from a professional in connection with, or independent of, research and verify any information you find on the IM Academy website.

