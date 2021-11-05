With a handful of games under their belts, the 2021 NBA Draft class has the potential to go down as one of the best of all-time. Yes! That may seem somewhat jumping the gun, when compared to some of the all-time great draft classes, but when you have five players already making an impact on both ends of the floor such as Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers has been in averaging a near double-double, Toronto Raptors rookie swingman Scottie Barnes on offense and defense and other notables such as No.2 overall pick Jalen Green and OKC guard Josh Giddey.

Below are the top rookies who have been ballin’ on the hardwood so far!





Scottie Barnes, SF, Toronto Raptors: Currently leading all rookies in scoring thanks to averaging 18.1 points and 8.9 rebounds, while shooting 55.1 percent from the field, Barnes is showing early flashes of being a real force on both offense and defense.

Evan Mobley, C, Cleveland Cavaliers: Leading all rookies in blocks (1.3) while shooting 49.5 percent from the field and averaging 13.3 points and 8.2 rebounds, and boasting the second-highest efficiency rating (18.2) behind the forementioned Barnes (20.6), Mobley has a chance to become a potential franchise cornerstone for the up and coming young Cavs.

Chris Duarte, SG, Indiana Pacers: Leading all rookies in three-point percentage (42.9%), Duarte is proving to be quite a prolific scorer in averaging 16.9 points, shooting 43.6 percent from the field, while averaging 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 34.8 minutes, the former Oregon guard has shown flashes of greatness, while being a real bright spot for the Pacers.

Franz Wagner, SG, Orlando Magic: The OTHER draft lottery pick by the Orlando Magic, taken three spots behind fellow Magic teammate in guard Jalen Suggs, Wagner is proving to be quite a steal. Third among all rookies in scoring in averaging 14.9 points and 3.6 rebounds, the eighth overall pick out of Michigan is turning heads in shooting and scoring at a steady clip every night.

Jalen Green, SG, Houston Rockets: After an impressive 24-point start to his rookie campaign, the second overall pick out of the G-League has averaged 14.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists for Houston. Despite losing James Harden to Brooklyn, the Rockets appears to be blasting off in the right direction with Green.

