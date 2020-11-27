Home>#INSCMagazine>Independent Rapper on the Rise Swaray Drops new Single “Glacier” Featuring Famous Dex
Independent Rapper on the Rise Swaray Drops new Single “Glacier” Featuring Famous Dex

November 27, 2020

27 Nov 2020
With an infectious beat, unique flow and lyrics celebrating the streets, Swaray  has just collaborated with Famous Dex to release his new single, “Glacier.” Maryland raised, Los Angeles-based, rap artist and songwriter Swaray wrote the song to remind people of the money and danger associated with “trap” life. Featuring a hypnotic alien synth loop and sporadic pitch changing 808s, Swaray uses clever lyrics and one liners and their intoxicating flow oozes street knowledge, drip, excess and opulence. The psychedelic street visuals of the accompanying music video are a teaser for what’s to come in the future.

“Glaciers” is available across all of the major streaming and download platforms, with links available directly on his official website.


For more information and the latest news from Swaray be sure to visit https://www.swarayswaray.com. Stay part of the conversation on Instagram and Twitter.

Latest Music- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GOEyHxiEOeE&feature=emb_logo

 

More about 

Christian Harmon (born November 21, 1991), known professionally as Swaray, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter from Glenarden, MD. Swaray has collaborated with, self established artists such as XanMan (Mob Ties-2019) & Balibaby (Shadow of Light-2019). Recently launched his 6th project Love Less (2020). Swaray was born Christian Harmon on November 21, 1991 in Washington DC. Raised in Glenarden, Maryland, he has been a student of the music industry, and since then has held a deep passion and love for the culture.

Ian Monroe
I am a career journalist covering Wellness, Travel, Business, and Technology. Writing is my greatest passion in life other than my amazing puppy and traveling the world. Please follow and support my writing.
http://ian-monroe.com

