All The Reasons To Say Yes To Countryside Living

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















City living has always seemed like the ultimate goal for young people: it offers endless food and entertainment options, a vibrant nightlife, a wide variety of leisure activities, and proximity to workplaces and shopping complexes.

However, new data indicates that Americans may be ready to move away from crowded urban areas, with a Forbes report stating that more people are viewing property listings in rural areas this year compared to previous years.

While the recent health crisis may have been a key factor as to why people are considering country living, there are indications that families and individuals alike are ready to give up their hectic city lifestyle for something simpler and better for their overall wellbeing. Here are all the reasons why you should say yes to countryside living.

Build better living spaces

Living in a cramped city apartment may seem like an adventure when you’re young and single, but having little to no space for hobbies or entertaining friends can get old after a few months. If you want a bigger, better and healthier living space, consider relocating to the countryside. Not only do you have more options for rentals, but you can also start building the home of your dreams if you’re ready to invest in property.

You can choose to have a craftsman bungalow, a Queen Anne-style house, a contemporary home, or a ranch-style house. The latter is a popular option, particularly in Texas, as Texas ranch home builders include specific features like a raised foyer, a horizontal layout, and open floor plan, which makes this type of home extremely versatile and easy to customize.

Not only will you have the freedom to design the space according to your tastes, but you can also expand it if you wish to do so in the future.

Have a healthier lifestyle

Staying in the countryside can benefit your health too: the air quality is better because there’s less pollution from vehicles and factories, and there’s an abundance of trees and greenery to make the air fresh and clean. Being closer to nature can also have a healing effect on the mind and body, as it can lower stress levels and blood pressure.

It’s also better for your psychological health: living in a peaceful and quiet environment can help reduce anxiety and help you regulate your mood. Moreover, living in a rural area means that you’ll have easier access to fresh, organic foods, so you can live a sustainable lifestyle without breaking the bank.

Live in a safer environment

If you want to settle down in a place where you can feel comfortable walking around after dark, then the countryside may be the best place for you.

Statistics have shown that there are less crimes in rural areas, and people in small towns tend to look after each other as there’s a sense of community in the countryside. Families with children will love the fact that they can let their little ones play freely outdoors, while individuals can be assured of their safety, even if they live alone.

If you want to live a simpler, safer and healthier lifestyle, consider moving to the countryside. It may be the one thing that you need in order to achieve happiness and improve your overall wellbeing.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

