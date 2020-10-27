Indian Food Pyramid: Helps You Make a Right Food Choice

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















In this fast-paced lifestyle, it is vital to take precautions to stay healthy and active. Getting the right nutrition makes a difference. There are certain parameters to buy the right multivitamin tablets, multivitamin for men, or a multivitamin for women but when it comes to nutrition, the Indian Food Pyramid ensures optimal health. It is very beneficial and is regarded as one of the healthiest programs. Read on to know more about it.

The Indian Food Pyramid

This pyramid is a guide to healthy eating and outlines the types of food you should be eating on a regular basis to maintain good eating habits and a healthy lifestyle. The Indian Food Pyramid has been adopted by various countries and regions to help citizens to follow a healthy diet plan for themselves and their families. This food pyramid consists of nine sections.

Daily Options

The bottom sections contain daily food choices that require grain-based food items like bread, rice, chapati etc. The less processed, the better for health. Nuts, legumes, fruits, and vegetables are also considered essential for daily consumption. You should use the healthy vegetable oil options like olive oil, sesame oil, peanut oil, canola oil, mustard oil, etc to prepare foods Vegetable-based drinks are allowed in moderation.

The optional section gives you the choice of selecting seafood items or dairy products to be part of your daily meals. You also have to include a daily exercise routine in order to follow a food pyramid properly. It is also recommended that you and your family consume plenty of water, a minimum of 8 glasses on a daily basis.

Weekly Options

The upper section of the Indian food pyramid outlines the types of foods that you can include once in a week in your diet. You may pick the poultry products like eggs and chicken and also have a dessert of your choice once in a week, but make sure not to overindulge. If you are trying to lose weight, it is better to avoid sweets and alcoholic beverages.

Monthly Options

India also has a large number of non-vegetarians, the Food Pyramid allows pork and red meat once a month. This is certainly not a requirement, some can choose to include this in the weekly segment.

For optimal health, you will want to fully utilize the information that the Food Pyramid contains, as it is a perfect guide to pick and prepare healthy food for you and your family. It will keep the diseases at bay and will help you to manage your weight and fitness without any hard effort. All you have to do is just start following it with determination, you will surely see the visible results in a few months that will last longer.

Do you follow the food pyramid? How was your experience, feel free to share with our audience in the comment section below. So, they can get more insights of this program.

