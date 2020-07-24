India’s Top 10 Hottest Male Models List

There are so many female and male Indian models who are breaking the internet with their Instagram updates. We are not here to disclose some average-looking young models, in fact here to talk about the names that have made it to the top and are known to be the hottest of all times disregard of their age. Some of the faces have already entered the acting business be that Bollywood or web series and perhaps some might rock the Industry soon. Today, Instagram has provided us with the platform where we get a chance to see these hottest male models of India which took the heat near to the equator line.

As much as you love checking out the selfies of your best friends, there is always time for some eye candy models, right? And make sure after reading the list you follow these hottest male models from India on social networking be that Instagram or Facebook.

Here are India’s Top 10 hottest male models you must follow on Social media especially Instagram:

Karan Oberoi Muzamil Ibrahim Upen Patel John Abraham Rajneesh Duggal Arjun Rampal Rohit Khandelwal Milind Soman Prateik Jain 10.Sahil Shroff

1. Karan Oberoi is one of the current leading and most followed male model from India on Instagram topping this list. He is the only male model who is not just a successful Fashion model who has walked for leading fashion designers including Rohit Bal or leading Bollywood Fashion designer Rajesh Pratap Singh but has also worked with top commercial and fitness brands such as Reebok India, Isuzu motors and Royal Enfield Motorcycles. Karan Oberoi featured on Men’s Health cover with Supermodel Alena which was one of the most sold copies in Men’s health history. This 32-year-old model also holds awards such as Mr. Best physique, Hottest male model by Filmfare, and top fitness model by India’s top lifestyle magazine HT Brunch.

2. Muzamil Ibrahim doesn’t need a million followers on Social media to prove that he’s hot. One of the most good-looking models produced by the Indian modeling fraternity also shares our list. At a very young age, Muzamil started modeling. In 2003, he participated in the Gladrags Manhunt modeling contest and grabbed the first-place title. Being a fashion model, he has walked on the ramp for various modeling events and has also become the showstopper for the famous Indian fashion designers.

3. Upen Patel has a following in thousands on Instagram being a Supermodel and an actor. Patel was judged as the Model of the Year for four consecutive years at the Asia Fashion Award and was featured among the top 10 sexiest men in Asia for five years running. MTV India awarded him the most stylish male for two years in a row.

4. John Abraham is an Indian model and is one of the most successful actors from Bollywood. The 47-year-old actor doesn’t seem to have lost his charm over the years. John Abraham is the only model who made a successful venture in Indian movies. Before making his break in Bollywood as an actor, he modeled in western countries and appeared in music albums too.

5. Rajneesh Duggal is an Indian supermodel and actor. One of the unconventional good-looking faces that made big in the Indian modeling industry. He won the title of Grasim Mr. India 2003 and represented India at the Mr. International 2003, held in London and was declared the runner up. He also won the Kingfisher Model of the year award in 2005. He made his Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt’s super-hit horror thriller 1920.

6. Arjun Rampal is presently a Bollywood actor and ex-supermodel who has been entitled as one of the most successful sex symbols. Arjun was picked up by the famous Indian fashion designer Rohit Bal during his college days from Hindu College, Delhi University.

7. Rohit Khandelwal is a popular model and a television actor from India. This 30-year-old model has a large fan base on Instagram who is the first Asian to be crowned as Mr. World in the year 2016. With a following in thousands on Instagram, he is one of the must-follow model. Rohit made his television debut as an actor in a later episode of Yeh Hai Aashiqui, an Indian television series that presented a dramatization of love stories.

8. Milind Soman doesn’t need any introduction. The 54-year-old Milind is India’s first supermodel who doesn’t seem to have lost his hotness. He’s one of the most active models among his age group that needs a must follow back on Instagram. Milind Soman is an icon of the ’90s and he got into limelight when he was featured nude with the Female supermodel Madhu Sapra for Tuff shoe brand ad.

9. Prateik Jain is an Indian model who is famous for his hot sensational pictures on Instagram. He is one of the current active manly male models from today’s scenario. Prateik won Provogue MensXP Mister World India in the year 2014. He has also represented India at Mister World 2014 and was among Top 10 Finalists.

10. Sahil Shroff is one of the hottest supermodels from India who is not much active on Social media but was hot enough to be on our list. Shroff has done TV commercials for HCL, Tata Indica, and Lux. And after a spell of acting and voice lessons, he eventually bagged a role in Farhan Akhtar’s Don 2 movie.

