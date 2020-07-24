Eight of The Arguably Best 90s Video Games of All Time

Ah, 90s video games. They hold a special place in every gamers heart, and have been the basis and inspiration for many contemporary video games. Here’s a list of – arguably – the best 10 90s video games of all time.
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
Even if you aren’t a gamer, you’ve likely heard of Zelda. One of the longest running adventure-action video games of the 1990s, there’s plenty of reason why it’s popular. Some amazing puzzles, a magical, expansive world, and a great character makes this game one of the best. It can be beat in a day, because there is just so much to explore.
Super Mario World
Debuting in 1993 and by Nintendo, it is one of the most popular games of all time, and certainly one of the best 90s video games. Nintendo helped transform this classic into something more streamlined, faster and (for the time) much more modern). But the game itself, where Mario must save Princess Toadstool and Dinosaur land from the Koopalings, remained the same. Today, it is considered a beloved classic and is still may be one of the best video games out there, ever. Twitch streamer and model Sister Kristy says that she started playing it when she was 10 or 11, and it was this game that made her love gaming.
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater
This game is a perfect snapshot of the 90s punk kid, easily making putting it on the best 90s video games list. The skating game instantly appealed to both gamers and skaters alike. The cool skater kids wanted to play, and the cool gaming kids wanted to skate. Beyond the cultural appeal, the game itself is responsive to the player. It may not be as hard as actually skating, but it still provides challenges. Plus, it was so popular at the time that it was ported to N-Gage.
Resident Evil
Survival horror series video games with lots and lots of zombies. That’s all that needs to be said, right? Developed in 1996 by the Japanese video game company Capcom, the game actually inspired a horror movie, and was the pioneering game of the horror genre
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Sonic the Hedgehog is still massively popular. Coming out in 1992, it was the second in the Sonic The Hedgehog series. And it all began with a little bit of rivalry between Nintendo and Sega then BAM – Sonic, the strong character, mascot type figure was born, ready to compete with Nintend’s Mario.
Starcraft
Created in 1998, this is a real-time strategy game, made by Blizzard. Why is it so good? It is a super competitive multiplayer game, and has a multi part story. It is considered one of the best, if not the best and most fierce, competitive games out there.
Super Metroid
The planet of Zebes is lonely, with bodies and ruins littering the scene. This game thrives on the eerie, unsettling atmosphere. Everything is connected, and as you gain abilities and items, you become more powerful. This is what makes Super Metroid so wonderful, because the more powerful, the more new discoveries are presented. Super Metroid is considered the creme de la creme of the air tight genre it created, with other games following in its footsteps.
The Elder Scrolls Arena
This game is epic. It debuted in 1994, and is one of the most beloved and intricate fantasy role-playing game. The side quests involved go in-depth, and the game actually has a realistic day and night cycle, one of the first games to include it.
Facebook Comments