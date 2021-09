It’s that time of year the NFL Season is about to get underway and we are doing a panel of Picks. Each of our experts picked who they thought would win the division, which teams would end up with Wildcards and the individual player awards. 7 Experts; Michael Esposito, Robert Cobb, Evan Meyer, Andrew Fain, Betty Cantley, Brian Snow, and Will Stein; got together and made their picks do you agree disagree? Think You can do better? Email your picks to Michael.Esposito@theinscribermag.com and I will publish all user picks into an article.





Experts: Michael Esposito Robert Cobb Evan Meyer Andrew Fain Betty Cantley Brian Snow Will Stein

AFC East Bills Bills Bills Bills Bills Bills

AFC North Browns Browns Ravens Browns Browns Browns

AFC South Titans Titans Titans Titans Titans Titans

AFC West Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs

AFC Wildcard 1 Chargers Chargers Browns Ravens Steelers Ravens

AFC Wildcard 2 Ravens Ravens Chargers Dolphins Broncos Dolphins

AFC Wildcard 3 Dolphins Colts Chargers Patriots Chargers

NFC East Cowboys WFT WFT WFT Eagles WFT

NFC North Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers

NFC South Bucs Bucs Bucs Bucs Panthers Bucs

NFC West Rams Rams Seahawks Rams Rams Rams

NFC Wildcard 1 Cardinals Cardinals Rams Seahawks WFT 49ers

NFC Wildcard 2 Panthers Panthers Cardinals Cardinals Bucs Vikings

NFC Wildcard 3 Seahawks Cowboys Saints 49ers Cardinals

MVP Patrick Mahomes Justin Herbert Josh Allen Josh Allen Christian McCaffrey Patrick Mahomes

OPOY Patrick Mahomes Matthew Stafford Justin Herbert Josh Allen Christian MCaffrey Josh Allen Dalvin Cook

DPOY TJ Watt Myles Garrett JJ Watt Chase Young Myles Garrett Nick Bosa Chase Young

OROY Zach Wilson Zach Wilson Zach Wilson Najee Harris Mac Jones Trevor Lawrence

DROY Micah Parsons Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Patrick Surtain Jr Patrick Surtain Jr Micah Parsons Patrick Surtain Jr

Comeback Player Dak Prescott Dak Prescott Matthew Stafford Christian McCaffrey Odell Beckham Jr Jimmy Garoppolo Dak Prescott

Coach Of The Year Brandon Staley Ron Rivera Kevin Stefanski Ron Rivera Kevin Sefanski Kyle Shanahan Mike Vrabel

AFC Champ. Game Bills v Browns Bills v Browns Bills v Broncos Colts v Bills Bills v Browns

NFC Champ. Game Cowboys v Bucs Rams v Packers Packers v Rams 49ers v Bucs Bucs v Rams

Super Bowl Browns v Cowboys Packers v Browns Green Bay v Kansas City Bills v Green Bay Browns v Packers Bucs v Bills

