Rivalry week.

If you’re a college football fan, THIS is your favorite time of year. Screw the national championship, for your team, THIS is the national championship.





Scattered through the storied history of college football are some of the greatest rivalry games such as Ohio State-Michigan, Auburn-Alabama, USC-UCLA, Texas-Texas A&M and Florida-Florida State.

Thanks to conference realignment and the CFP playoffs, such rivalry games have been given an extra dose of spice. With Oregon getting dumptrucked in Salt Lake by the Utah Utes, The Ducks CFP dreams—as well as those in the Pac-12—were crushed deep in the heart of the Wasatch Mountains.

Does this mean that undefeated Cincinnati will finally get their due? What about the surging Buckeyes? Did freshman QB C.J. Stroud wrap uo the school’s eighth Heisman after a record-setting first half vs. No.7 Michigan State?

Below is our CFP Week 4 projected rankings:

1.) Georgia Bulldogs (11-0): Another win by Georgia, so what else is new. As they prepare for their rivalry week showdown with Georgia Tech, look for the ‘Dawgs to squash The ‘Nerds with ease!

2.) Ohio State Buckeyes (10-1): Oh Boy! If there is one team that the ‘Dawgs don’t want no part of, it may be THE Ohio State Buckeyes, as they are rolling. Their 56-7 dismantling of longtime nemesis, Michigan State was treated as a formal dress rehearsal by the Bucks’ in anticipation for their showdown up in Ann Arbor vs. That Team Up North.

3.) Alabama Crimson Tide (10-1): If not for a late Bryce Young TD, ‘Bama would have been all but eliminated from the CFP playoffs, with a narrow win over No.23 Arkansas. Now with the Iron Bowl matchup vs. Auburn, Bama will need a better performance against an always dangerous Tigers team hungry for the chance to ruin their longtime rivals title dreams.

4.) Cincinnati Bearcats (11-0): What’s wrong with this picture? See the number of losses by the Bearcats in the L column. Yup! So how is it that the undefeated Bearcats are only ranked FOURTH with the forementioned Alabama and Ohio occupying the second and third spots. Look no further than their conference and why UC is leaving the American for the greener pastures of the Dallas-based Big 12.

