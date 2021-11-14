With the third set of CFP rankings set to be made official on Tuesday, college football got it’s first major shakeup, courtesy of Baylor’s 27-14 upset over Oklahoma.

Thanks to the Sooners loss, the door for undefeated Cincinnati remains slightly ajar for the Bearcats to sneak in. However, thanks to No.6 Michigan’s road win over No.19 Penn State the Maize and Blue loom large.





But what about their “little brother”, you know the one who beat them head-to-head in East Lansing? Michigan State held serve with a 40-21 win over Maryland. Sparty has a chance to really rock the CFP rankings if they score a road upset win over the waiting Buckeyes.

What about Cincinnati? Yes, they beat USF 45-28, but didn’t earn enough style points to justify ranking them over Michigan.

And what about the Ducks? Despite a 38-24 win over visiting Washington State, they have a tough test awaiting them in Salt Lake City vs. Utah.

Below is our CFP Week 3 projected rankings:

1.) Georgia Bulldogs (10-0): Another win in the toughest conference of college football. The ‘Dawgs seem all but destined for Atlanta and another showdown vs. ‘Bama!

2.) Alabama Crimson Tide (9-1): Easy win vs. New Mexico State. Just carve Bryce Young’s name on the Heisman Trophy now.

3.) Ohio State Buckeyes (9-1): Don’t look now, but the Buckeyes are peaking at the right time! After dropping 59 points on Purdue, Ohio State exorcised the demons of 2018 in leaving no doubt early!

4.) Oregon Ducks (8-1): How is it that Ohio State is ranked above the Ducks, despite Oregon beating them? It’s about the eye test and which team looks better NOW. Yes, Oregon scored an impressive early season win over the Buckeyes, but this is a different Ohio State team than earlier in the season, and while Oregon is playing some great football, The Bucks are trending upwards, while the Ducks have peaked and leveled off. If Oregon survives Utah in SLC, then perhaps they will move back ahead of Ohio State.

For now, the Ducks hold the No.4 spot this week!

