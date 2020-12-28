INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Ebunnz, real name Erin, is a beautiful young lady, modeling for a lot of playboy magazines. She is from Ohio but has worked for many international versions of playboy such as South Africa, Australia, Denmark, and Sweden. Besides her good looks, she is gaining all the attention because of her beautiful tattoos and being included in one of the best-inked girls in the world. Check her out on her Instagram profile and you will not be disappointed.

Recently, we interviewed Erin. If you want to know more about her, read the following interview.

Tell us a little about yourself?

When getting to know me, you will find that I am an Aries through and through, extremely independent, loyal and honest, fun, sexy, outgoing, and I like animals more than people.

What do you enjoy most about what you do?

What I enjoy most about modeling is the freedom it gives me to be myself. In some careers, you are expected to act or dress in such cookie-cutter ways, depending on what the boss likes, but with modeling, I get to do whatever I like and whatever I am comfortable doing. In this industry, you constantly meet new people with new ideas, and it’s nice being able to be completely myself and make my own decisions on what I do or do not want to shoot!

What is your greatest life achievement so far?

My greatest life achievement so far: I would have to say be me living out my dreams. When we were in 6th grade, we had to write down what our dream job was, and we stored it away in a box that we buried and couldn’t open for 10 years. My piece of paper said I wanted to be a model, and now here I am answering questions for PLAYBOY magazine. I get to live out my childhood dreams every day, and I think that is my biggest achievement so far.

What would you say is your best feature?

I would say that my best feature is my eyes. Not only do my baby blues pop out in my photos, but they are my deadliest weapon in real life as well. I have mastered flirting from across the room using only eye contact. These eyes are dangerous.

What advice would you give women aspiring to get into modeling?

The best advice I can give to someone just starting in the modeling industry would be to shoot, shoot, and never stop shooting!! The more content on your page, the more likely other photographers and artists will reach out to you to work with you. You have to invest in yourself before anyone else is going to do it. Modeling is not an easy job and you have to be very passionate about it and work on constantly building your brand up.

What is your favorite shoot location?

My favorite shooting location is the beach. I love being by the water and the natural light you get from a sunny beach makes for great photos. I find everything about beach locations to be super sexy and playful.

What are you good at?

I am good at event planning. Whether it is planning a party, a night out, or a trip to another country with my besties, I am always the one who makes sure it is a great time.

What is one thing people may be surprised to find out about you?

Most people are surprised to find out that I’ve been single most of my life. I constantly get the “OMG you’re so pretty why are you single?” The answer is because I want to be. I love my independence and being able to live my life the way I want to without asking anyone for approval.

Do you have a catchphrase?

My catchphrase, true to my millennial self, is YOLO which means “you only live once”. I say this catchphrase anytime I’m doing something that would make my mom’s hair turn grey.

If you want to get daily updates, follow Erin on her Instagram account.

