Using a car cover can be a great way to make sure your vehicle stays protected. Some people choose to use these covers for their daily drivers, while others only use them on vehicles they’re working on or that they don’t drive very much. Either way, you can get a lot of value from a car cover because it gives your vehicle protection from the elements.

Especially if you don’t have a garage, covering your car keeps rain, dust, and other weather-related issues from becoming a problem. Is your car cover getting older? Here’s what to consider about whether it’s time to replace your car cover or whether the one you have is going to keep providing you plenty of protection for the immediate future.

Does Your Car Cover Fit Snugly?

Your car cover should fit your vehicle, and not be one that was designed to fit something else. While it might seem fine to put a bigger car cover over a smaller vehicle, you could actually damage the paint by doing that. When the wind blows, the cover will move, shift, and flap. That can cause it to rub against the paint, and can create an abrasion issue that could do damage to your vehicle over time. You can click here to learn more about the right fit for a car cover.

Are There Holes or Tears in the Cover?

If your car cover has holes or tears in it, it’s time for a new one. Not only does that mean rain, bugs, dirt, and other things can get to your car’s surface, but those holes and tears are only going to get worse over time. The wind will catch and make them worse, and that can cause movement in the cover that damages the paint or other surfaces, as well. You don’t have to take that risk, though. If your car cover isn’t looking the best these days, you can get a new one and protect your car the way it deserves.

Is New Technology Important to You?

Newer car covers are stronger and better than the old ones in a lot of ways. That’s good news for anyone who wants to protect their vehicle and needs something they can rely on to do it properly. You don’t have to settle for an older cover you’ve had for a long time, when the newer ones are going to be stronger and more durable. They may also be more resistant to bugs, mildew, and other types of problems that could develop.

Overall, a good quality car cover will last a long time. But if you’ve had yours for a while, you might want to check out what the newer covers have to offer. That’s especially important if your car’s cover is damaged, or if it’s the wrong size for your vehicle. When you get a new cover that’s in good shape and fits correctly, you can protect your car more easily for the long term.

