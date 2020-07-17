Is Your Dating Anxiety Justified? Probably Not.

When it comes to dating, there are many things to worry about; rejection, will she like you, what if you make a fool of yourself, what if I’m late? Another major worry for some men – and when – is whether you will be compatible on bed.

When it comes to healthy and long-lasting relationships, apparently size does matter – but probably not in the way you might expect! A 2014 study published in the British Journal of Urology International found that 85% of women are satisfied with the size and proportion of their partner’s manhood.

Yet 45% of men are convinced they have a small penis – and this causes them a lot of anxiety. Even when they don’t have a smaller-than-average penis.

Small penis syndrome is a mental health disorder that experts recommend men should consult a psychotherapist to overcome the issue.

However, there are less expensive (and more enjoyable) ways to overcome anxiety about the size of your package.

Before we get on to that, let’s examine why men develop small penis syndrome in the first place.

The Psychology of Penis Syndrome

Penis syndrome starts in adolescence. Teenage boys coming of age feel pressured about their manhood. They compare themselves to other boys in the shower and some boys appear to be more fortunate than others. Pornography does not anything for the self-esteem of boys that think they are smaller than average. But the comparisons to porn stars are unrealistic. Even the comparison to peers can be misleading.

It is often the case that men with a small penis when flaccid grow a larger erection. Men with a large penis when flaccid don’t get much bigger. As a matter of fact, a study published in the Journal or Urology confirmed the average penis size for most men is around the same, but can appear vastly different when flaccid.

Boys that feel inadequate are typically introverted and shy around girls. This can often lead to social anxiety – which makes you even more anxious about dating. Moreover, it has historically been reported in medical journals that the average penis size was around 6-inches. This has since been proven incorrect.

Researchers found the average penis size is between 5.1 and 5.6 inches when erect. The average circumference is 4.8 inches. So do you really need to worry about the size of your penis?

Some Woman Prefer A Small Penis

Some men, of course, will be less endowed than the average male. However, that does not mean you will be a disappointment to your partner. Men with below-average equipment can satisfy women. A recent report published by The Sun newspaper revealed that some women prefer a smaller penis.

There are several reasons for that. Firstly, men that think they have a small member put in more effort. A small penis does not make men any less of a lover. On the contrary, men who are above-average may be considered less satisfactory. Some men don’t think they have to put in any effort because they assume their size will be pleasurable enough.

According to some women, these arrogant men could not be more wrong! Firstly, going through the motions without putting in the effort is a turnoff. Secondly, a large penis can mean painful sex. And that is certainly not pleasurable for women.

What Do Women Want When Dating?

Psychology Today shed light on what women really think about penis size: “they’d rather be with men who are warm, kind, solvent, caring, and funny, who share their values and interests than one who has a phone pole in his pants.”

However, that’s not to say that size is not important. On the contrary, women do think about the size. Some prefer big ones, some prefer smaller ones. It’s that simple. Compatibility in the bedroom is the bedrock to a successful relationship. In 2020, singles feel they should be able to openly talk about sex – and penis size – in the early stages of dating.

Conversations about penis size can be uncomfortable over cocktails. They are much easier on dating websites – especially before you even meet face to face. Women don’t want to put the effort into getting to know a guy only to find they don’t fulfil their sexual preferences. Dating websites are all about finding the right partner with the least amount of effort.

So regardless of your size, you can overcome dating anxiety simply by being open and honest before you meet face to face.

