Home>#INSCMagazine>Jazznea Smith of Intuitive Beaute Pivots to Crystal Healing Jewelry and Mentorship with a Non-Profit for Kids in the Works
#INSCMagazine

Jazznea Smith of Intuitive Beaute Pivots to Crystal Healing Jewelry and Mentorship with a Non-Profit for Kids in the Works

05 Nov 2020
430
INSCMagazine: Get Social!
Post Views: 77
For your upcoming stories on healing from the pandemic, please consider BIPOC speaker, coach, and mentor pioneer Jazznea Smith of Intuitive Beaute, who created a podcast platform for tough conversations and provides practical tools for transformation. After experiencing divorce at 26 and a near death experience of acute pancreatitis, Jazznea‘s ‘aha’ moment came lying in the hospital bed. She was led to place a crystal on the area that hurt and was miraculously healed listening to God’s instructions. Jazznea made a pivot during this turbulent time from hair and makeup to coaching, holistic services and selling products.

Jazznea says, “My mission is to teach well-being. In healing my own childhood traumas, I found myself attracting people who needed to learn what I applied in my life. After coaching adults, I realized I could start with the youth! I plan to take holistic healing across the world, supplying kids with the tools needed to create a better community for us all.”

Her Mama Mai handmade-custom earrings, necklace and rings are made of crystal and materials include fuschite, sterling silver and soldering silver.100% of sales of this collection will fund the formations of Jazznea‘s children’s nonprofit until reaching $5000. https://www.intuitivebeaute.com/product-page/the-mama-mai-jewelry-collection Other services include tarot readings, catering to all things involving spiritual healing and growth. 

IntuitiveBeaute.com


Facebook.com/Intuitivebeaute

Instagram.com/intuitivebeaute

More on Jazznea Smith

Jazznea Smith (Intuitive Beauté) dedicates her life to teaching people through channeled messages. She healed herself of acute pancreatitis by listening to God’s instructions and after her father’s transition in 2018, realized everything she experienced in life was to teach others how to overcome it. She absorbs ancient knowledge and relates it to everyday life experiences. She teaches and coaches the law of attraction, spirituality and understanding that all belief systems are rooted from the same origin. She coined ‘intuitive speaking’ to allow her vessel to be the medium for profound teachings to be shared. Her nonprofit organization will offer holistic services like yoga, meditation, and aromatherapy to urban/disadvantaged communities. Jazznea believes it’s important we supply children with healthier ways to deal with their emotions by using sound healing and other natural remedies that truly heal communities. Her nonprofit removes the need for financial support in urban or disadvantaged communities by ridding the stress of financial input. 

Facebook Comments

Ian Monroe
I am a career journalist covering Wellness, Travel, Business, and Technology. Writing is my greatest passion in life other than my amazing puppy and traveling the world. Please follow and support my writing.
http://ian-monroe.com

Related Articles
#INSC #INSCMagazine Politics World Affairs

Rodrigo Duterte: Why The U.S. Should Be Concerned About The Filipino Election

Robert D. Cobb
By: Samual Li Many of us probably are wondering why does the recent Filipino election matter and how could it
#INSC #INSCMagazine Featured Front Page Kansas City Royals MLB New York Mets Sports Spotlight

MLB: Now Is The Winter Of Our Discontent

Robert D. Cobb
So after seven long and sometimes grueling months, the Kansas City Royals have been crowned the Champions of baseball, and
#INSCMagazine Bitcoin Business Cryptocurrency Tech Technology

The Best e-wallet Software & Banking Software Prices

Khaled Syf
What were the most embarrassing moments of your financial life? Absolutely, the problem is transacting the money safely with proper

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.