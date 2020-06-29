Raw and Uncut: The Joty Kay Story

Joty Kay, the host of Joty Kay Uncut, spent her entire childhood and adolescence trying to fit in in an Indian family and community where she always felt like she didn’t quite belong. As a teen, she began to realize there was a reason she didn’t fit in… She was born to stand out.

During her adolescent years, Joty found Vines and she quickly amassed a following on the video hosting platform. Her vines had more than 100 million views. This is where she found like-minded individuals and she realized that people not only value her insight but also devour her quick wit and fearlessly bold personality. “I named my show Joty Kay Uncut because I want people to know that’s the only version you will get from me, raw and uncut. I was born into an Indian family and I work hard to break away from the traditional Indian norms in the community” said Joty. Now, she is inspiring men and women alike.

The Vine community helped Joty gain her footing as a comedian and influencer, which led her to her biggest achievement yet: hosting her own podcast. Joty’s podcast can be found on Spotify, Apple Podcast, and Rukus Avenue Radio.

So far, Joty’s podcast has more than 30 episodes and holds a solid 4.5 out of 5-star reviews. Her listeners praise her for being relatable, witty, and insightful. One reviewer said, “I love how real Joty Kay is. It’s refreshing to have someone talk about things that most ‘women’ would be uncomfortable talking about, even though they feel the same.”

“I want young girls to look up to me and know that you don’t have to be perfect, as long as you own that shit. Own who you are and you’ll never have to worry about what others essay about you,” Joty said. “Once I stopped seeking validation from others, there was no looking back.” She especially wants to inspire Indian girls to follow their dreams and not feel like an embarrassment to their families and the Indian community. “I want them to be comfortable with who they are and own it. I also want to break the stereotype of Indians in Hollywood.” she continued. “We don’t all have exaggerated accents and arranged marriages. We’re just like everyone else.”

If you want more of her brutal honesty and can-do attitude, check her out on Apple Podcasts or find her archives at Rukus Avenue Radio.

