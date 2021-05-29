Photo by David John Griffin/Icon Sportswire

With Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones expressing his desire to leave the ATL, there are many teams interested in landing the Pro Bowl and All-Pro WR. Per reports, the Falcons are seeking a first-rounder in exchange for Jones and his $15.3 million salary, if dealt.

Per the below are my top three guesses as to where he will land.

New England Patriots: The preferred destination of Jones—per media reports—the possible addition of Jones to a revamped Pats offense that added Nelson Agholor, Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry. If The Hood is able to snatch Jones–who might be catching passes either from former NFL MVP Cam Newton or rookie Mac Jones–then the Pats go from afterthought to being one of the four teams in the AFC overnight.

San Francisco 49ers: While in the same conference as the Falcons, the one-time division rivals of the Falcons are in the NFC West, don’t pose a direct threat to the falcons, plus can help the Falcons alleviate their salary cap problems in taking Jones off their hands. In SF, Jones would immediately upgrade and offense that already features one of the game’s top tight ends in George Kittle and WR Brandon Aiyuk.

Baltimore Ravens: A potential dark horse for Jones, Baltimore lacks a true No.1 who can dominate and take the top off of opposing defenses, and with the Raven’s dominant run game and the dual threat that NFL MVP QB Lamar Jackson poses, the addition of Jones in Greg Roman’s offense could prove to be lethal.

