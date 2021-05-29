If you’ve been on the hunt to move to a new, healthy state, you may want to consider Massachusetts. Recently, Sharecare, a digital health company, shared that Massachusetts was users’ number one pick for community well-being.

That’s pretty impressive, don’t you think?

You’re likely wondering what makes Massachusetts such a healthy state to live in. The survey included many factors. A few factors they took into account were socialization, finances, and physical health.

Let’s dive further into what some health benefits could be for you if you were to move to Massachusetts.

1. World-Renowned Hospitals

Massachusetts has exceptional healthcare. And in fact, many of the country’s top medical institutions are there.

A few well-known and highly ranked hospitals are:

New England Baptist Hospital



Massachusetts General Hospital



Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center



McLean Hospital



Medical care is plentiful, and progressive views towards alternative forms of medication like cannabis provide even more options for healthcare.

Hopefully, by moving to Massachusetts, you’ll stay healthy enough so you won’t have to visit a hospital! But it’s good to know that healthcare isn’t a concern.

2. Nature Galore

There’s nothing better than being in nature. Not only is it good for your mental health, but it offers plenty of ways for you to get your heart pumping!

In Massachusetts, there are many scenic locations that’ll take your breath away.

There are inviting Atlanta beach towns that are perfect for walking and exploring. And then there are the majestic mountains like Berkshire and Mount Greylock. If you’re a fan of hiking, check out some hikes in those areas!

If you moved there, it’d be easy to go for a run along the beach and explore different trails. Think about how much fun you’d have in nature in Massachusetts!

3 Strong Economy

If you’re looking for a state with a strong economy , Massachusetts has this going for them too.

Professionals in the tech industry thrive in Massachusetts. Its high-tech sector is impressive and continues to grow.

Their economy is strong in other ways too. It has other sectors like trade, fishing, and agriculture. Plus, the fantastic educational opportunities allow for more jobs and professionals to thrive.

There’s no shortage of growth in this state, and it doesn’t seem like it’ll slow down anytime soon.

4. Plenty of Seafood

Seafood is packed full of excellent nutrients , and it happens there’s plenty of it in Massachusetts!

Seafood is rich in vitamins A, B, and D. And, of course, it contains omega-3 fatty acids, which can give you a health boost. Moreover, it has minerals, such as magnesium, selenium, and potassium.

If you love shellfish, there are oysters, lobster, and clams. There are many well-known restaurants with oysters , such as Il Molo, The Hourly Oyster House, and Legal Harborside. Massachusetts clam chowder is also delicious.

Head to the coast and do some seafood sampling. You won’t be disappointed!

5. Wintertime

Even though the winters are cold, there’s still plenty to do! It’s essential to get plenty of vitamin D during the winter, as it tends to be darker.

You can remedy that by doing outdoor activities. To get sunshine and stay fit, locals enjoy activities like ice skating and snow tubing.

Skiing is also popular. Residents often visit ski resorts such as Wachusett Mountain, Jiminy Peak, and Bousquet.

If you decide to move, you’ll never run out of wintertime activities.

Conclusion

So what do you think of Massachusetts? Are you ready to move there? There’s no doubt about it; this state is famous for a reason.

It’s an excellent location to be healthy all-around. You can challenge yourself intellectually and mentally. Plus, there are plenty of ways to stay fit and eat healthy foods like seafood.

If you’re considering Massachusetts as your new home, head over there and visit. You’ll likely have a hard time leaving and will be eager to move to this impressive state!

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

