Katya Bakat’s YouTube video opening scene is a striking vision. Modeling and acting are two natural gifts for her. She is beautiful with her stunning and flawless blonde features and gets to her point quickly. She mostly talks with audiences saying, “Welcome to My World”. Katya is here to share her experience as a model, an actress, and an exercise guru. Katya Bakat has a website and YouTube channel with the name as HappyHealthyFancy.

Katya graduated from the Lee Strasberg Film Institute and Theatre in NYC. And currently studying in Marki Costello Academy, studying TV hosting.

She aims to take ordinary people into her glamorous empire and teach them a few of her most basic secrets. Bakat’s brand includes finding inner peace, living a healthy lifestyle, and discovering the latest trends in beauty and fashion. She stays true to her brand title. Do you know who Katya Bakat is? There are chances that you must know her from brand shooting such as L’Oréal, Armani, Bulgari Jewelry, and more. Or maybe you saw her on the big television screen in such a stunning film Angel has fallen with a big name such as Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, and Jada Pinkest Smith.

Nowadays, when film production has been postponed due to COVID-19, Katya Bakat has pursued another passion and is busy developing her brand. Due to lockdown, Katya is worried that closed gyms would disturb people from their daily health routines. She was stressed with the thought that people do not have access to perfectly organized exercise.

Katya found the solution to this problem. She silently began working on her website where she described healthy tips for maintaining a healthy lifestyle during this most challenging time of shutdown. She launched a YouTube channel, where she began working on exercise videos. For the blossoming entrepreneur, the results have been overwhelmingly satisfying. For healthy living, for her parents, Katya Bakat attributes her penchants. She says they kept her active as a child. Bakat learned at a young age that is considered the most important part of nurturing both the body and the mind.

Moreover, Katya’s site is full of exercise and healthy tips for the human body. It’s this inner peace that maintained Bakat from the beginning. And the beginning of her high-profile career is unique. Bakat knows a bit about starting a career from quite ground up. At natural runaway, she plunged into the spotlight, where at a young age, she signed with IMG Models. At a very young age, she left her family and Russia to pursue a career that took her all over the world. “She has always been driven, motivated and independent “, said Katya Bakat. She has relied on this drive and independence to succeed, while she is very close with her family. Although she continues toward molding, acting has also been a passion for a model Katya. Overcoming the challenges of balancing several life interests, Bakat believes it is her determination and professionalism that has allowed her to work on assignments. Although Katya Bakat is still modeling, she is anxious for the day, when she can continue her budding acting career.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE8VCNj4PRQHEmDxuVdcxg?view_as=subscriber.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

