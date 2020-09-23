Home>Press Release>Business Wire RSS>KBRA Releases Day Two Recap of Virtual Structured Finance Conference
KBRA Releases Day Two Recap of Virtual Structured Finance Conference

23 Sep 2020
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases a Day Two recap of its Structured Finance Virtual Conference: Credit & Covid-19: Is the Worst Behind Us?


The final day of conference, which attracted over 900 registrants, discussed the current state of play across the CRE CLO, Corporate CLO, and Whole Business Securitization markets. The report provides a recap of each virtual session.

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe is registered with ESMA as a CRA. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe is located at 6-8 College Green, Dublin 2, Ireland.

Contacts

Analytical Contact
Brian Ford, CFA, Senior Director

Structured Finance Research

+1 (646) 731-2329

bford@kbra.com

