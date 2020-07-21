Kianoush Nikkhah Kouchaksaraei named among top 5 most successful digital marketing experts in the Middle East

When it comes to digital marketing, the world is your oyster if creativity and focused planning are the cornerstones of your brand strategy. Investing in digital marketing is quickly becoming the norm for businesses the world over, creating ample opportunities for talented professionals to expand their horizons whilst working with brands and helping them grow. In Turkey, businesses turn to Kianoush Nikkhah Kouchaksaraei for his experience and expertise as a digital marketing strategist.

Born in Qaemshahr, Iran, Kianoush was raised in Tehran where he studied computer engineering. After completing his graduation, he moved to Turkey in 2016 to pursue great work opportunities. “After moving to Turkey, I had made my mind to make money in a short period. I kept myself open to any business opportunities which would give me good financial returns. That’s when I thought to keep my work of marketing aside and focus more on minting money”, he said. With this mindset, he ventured into entrepreneurship and set up a successful import-export business, which was later expanded to offices in Turkey and India.

A man of many talents, Kianoush’s expertise and professional training in IT paved the way for a career in digital marketing. Within a short span of time, he found himself dabbling with lucrative collaborations as a digital marketer for leading businesses and organizations in Turkey. Having tasted success as a freelancer, he fulfilled his long-standing dream of setting up his own agency, specializing in influencer marketing. Thanks to his sharp business acumen backed by his experience as a web expert, Kianoush’s marketing agency gained wide acclaim, offering innovative and effective marketing strategies for clients across different business verticals. Currently, Kianoush has to his credit, a lucrative client list featuring more than 100 businesses. A well-known name in his field, Kianoush Nikkhah Kouchaksaraei ranks among the top 5 digital strategy experts in the Middle East whilst also being a successful entrepreneur and real estate investor.

