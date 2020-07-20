Legal: When You Need to Hire a Personal Injury Lawyer

From car accidents to motorcycle accidents to accidents at the workplace, personal injuries happen all the time. That is why personal injury lawyers are very important to help you get covered when accidents occur.

But it’s not all situations that require you to hire a personal injury lawyer. Sometimes the injuries are minor, and the settlement is very low. In this case, hiring a personal injury lawyer might be too expensive for you to gain anything from the settlement. So, in as much as hiring an attorney is important, you need to determine when you need him and when to represent yourself.

Below are situations that would require you to hire a personal injury lawyer or you can talk to Moloney & Partners.1. When the Injuries are Severe

If your injuries are minor, you will- in most cases- not need a lawyer. But sometimes accidents can result in serious, life-threatening and permanently disabling injuries. In these cases, you might need to be hospitalized for long, physical therapy, surgery, cosmetic surgery, orthopedics, chiropractic work, or even rehabilitation. The pain, the suffering, and the bills involved are too much to put on the line without a personal injury lawyer.

Additionally, if you will need long-term care or suffer permanent disability, you are going to be a burden to your family. The only way to protect your family from financial stress is by hiring a personal injury lawyer.2. When it’s not Your Fault

If you are involved in an accident and believe it is not your fault, you need to hire a lawyer. In cases like this, the other party’s insurer will try to place all the blame on you. You must have enough evidence to prove legal fault and the lawyer will help you with that.3. When there are Multiple Parties Involved

If you suffered injuries from an accident that involved multiple parties, you need to hire a personal injury lawyer. To begin with, you have to deal with multiple insurance companies which are very complicated. Secondly, when several people have been injured, there is very little compensation money to go around. And finally, the other parties can easily make you the subject of the insurance claim which will ultimately reduce your settlement amount.

A personal injury lawyer has the necessary experience to deal with multiple insurance companies at a go and protect you against cross-claims and counterclaims by the people who were involved in the accident.4. When an Insurance Company Representative is Contacting You

If you get arrested, the officer quotes to you that “Anything you say can and will be used against you in the court of law”. Well, this is exactly what happens with insurance companies. To cut down on their losses, they employ claim representatives and adjusters who will do everything they can to minimize the compensation amount. If an insurance company representative calls you asking for your medical records, recorded statement, releases, your story, or any other information, it is a high time you hire a personal injury lawyer.

Also, beware of what you say on the phone when an insurance company adjuster calls you. First, because the calls are usually recorded. And two because an adjuster is trained to pick the slightest damaging statement in a conversation. It does not matter how innocent the comment was, it can be used against you. Your lawyer knows exactly what to say and how to say it, let him do all the talking.5. When the Insurance Company Denies or Delays Your Claim

When you make a claim, the insurance companies will frustrate you in every way to make sure they pay less or do not pay anything at all. This includes denying a legitimate claim just because they know that 99% of people do not understand the law and the processes involved in making a claim. Also, they may slow down the process so that you can give up on the claim. In this case, you need a personal injury lawyer because they have the experience and the knowledge needed to settle your claim and insurance companies cannot intimidate them.

Conclusion

Dealing with insurance companies is very tricky yet accidents cannot be completely avoided. This is why you need to talk to Experts to help you make a successful insurance claim.

