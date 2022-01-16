Before diving into how to clean it, we must understand the necessity for it and what it is.

“Clean eating nourishes your body with healthy and nutrient-dense foods. Clean foods fill your body with plentiful vitamins and minerals, high-quality protein, and healthy fats, which improve heart and brain health, assist with weight management, build a stronger immune system and increase energy levels, among other benefits. Foods in their natural state are more flavorful.” The Mayo Clinic shares.





“Most Americans eat a diet rich in heavily processed foods which have been made from synthetic ingredients, and packed with fat, sugar, sodium, chemicals, preservatives, food dyes and other additives your body doesn’t quite know what to do with. These additional items may be detrimental to your overall health and well-being.” And it is true that many Americans eat lots of unhealthy things such as fast food, fried and greasy food, desserts high in fat, and overly processed snacks like cheese balls and pretzels. That’s why obesity is a big problem in the US.

This kind of diet can make you feel sluggish, cause weight gain, and can cause overall health problems for you.

So, what are the benefits of clean eating? “When you’re eating clean, you’re more likely to eat a balanced diet that consists mostly of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains that provide your body with good fuel and sustained energy. It also encourages you to stay away from foods that contain unhealthy ingredients and other fillers that your body needs to filter out.” medicinenet.com writes.

Clean Eating Magazine also makes a good point that when clean eating, the consumer tends to savor their food more. “Picture trying to eat a processed, fast-food burger in your car. Now picture spearing a forkful of salad. Which one takes longer and really makes you slow down? You got it – the salad. Eating clean also means eating with purpose and savoring food. That means a better relationship with everything from radishes and radicchio to red velvet cupcakes (which you’ll no longer crave).”

You can also immensely lower your inflammation. Inflammatory issues are common in the US, especially in women, so doing this by lowering your inflammatory issues is so helpful. “This one is huge! Inflammation is at the root of most all pain and disease.

Of course, some inflammation in the body is natural because it comes with the stresses of everyday living. But natural, whole foods and herbs have healing properties that help to minimize and manage inflammation, preventing pain and disease,” cleanfoodcrush.com shares. You can also lose weight along the way. This is a big reason why people start clean eating, not only to feel good, but also look good.

“One of the joys of eating foods that are close as possible to being in the form that nature gave them to us, is that your body tends to thrive and stay slim almost effortlessly! Sometimes there are hormonal issues involved with not being able to lose weight but getting in tune with your body and sticking with a healthy lifestyle long enough will eventually let you heal.” The same source shares.

Now that you know some of the benefits of clean eating, here’s some tips and tricks on how to do so.

1) Carbs are not evil

That’s right, despite what you’ve been told, your body craves carbs. It’s an essential thing in fact.

It’s your body’s main source of energy, and just because you’re choosing (or thinking about choosing) to eat clean doesn’t mean you have to cut out this macronutrient all together. An expert on nutrition and dietary needs (and founder of The Well Necessities), Dr. Lisa Hayim, also weighs in on this issue in an article by Eat This, Not That! “Yes, you read that right. Carbs are not a villain, folks. And eating clean doesn’t mean you have to give up this vital macronutrient.

(Your body needs all three—carbs, protein and fat—to survive and thrive.) Hayim breaks it down: ‘Carbs just have a bad rap! Yes, most packaged high-sugar foods are carbohydrate-dense, but carbs, in their natural source, are just as important (if not more important) to your help your body function as the other macronutrients, protein and fat!’” Eat This, Not That! shares. “Your brain loves carbohydrates and can’t even function without it.

But that does not mean your brain does not love Twinkies! It means your brain loves whole grains like brown rice and quinoa, legumes, vegetables, fruits for they are not only clean sources of carbohydrates, but also carry fiber, vitamins, and minerals.”

2) Eat more, not less!

You can fill up your plate more when clean eating, so don’t stress too much about the amounts. Because when eating clean correctly, many things in this new diet are low calorie and less dense, so there’s room for more. “”Contrary to most diets, eating clean allows you to eat more food, not less.

The difference is you are able to eat more and still maintain/lose weight because you are making more mindful, educated and informed food choices,” The same magazine shares. “Eating clean isn’t some kind of fad diet that eliminates major food groups; instead, it provides you with the tools to make better decisions within those food groups. When we eat clean, there are no ‘cheat meals’ when we want a treat. You can, in fact, enjoy celebrations in moderation.”

3) Eat protein for every meal

Protein is another vital macronutrient in our lives, so try to include it in every meal you have. “Protein helps to build and repair muscles; it also helps keep us full and satisfied. For many, incorporating protein at dinner, and even lunch, is usually not an issue,” says Miller. “’Breakfast, however, is a little more challenging. Space the protein you eat throughout the day to keep your body strong and cravings at bay.

Look for unprocessed lean sources of protein, such as legumes and fresh meats free of preservatives, when possible.’ For breakfast, try unsweetened Greek yogurt, eggs, or almond butter spread on whole grain toast with banana and cinnamon.” Eat This, Not That! Shares.

4) Read nutrition labels!

This is an imperative part of eating clean. When you aren’t munching on baby carrots or eating fresh apples with maple almond butter, you probably want to have a protein bar or a healthy chip. Well, it’s important to read those labels to make sure there’s no ultra-processed ingredients stuck in there. “When eating clean for beginners, you need to get pretty familiar with nutrition labels because they will tell you everything you need to know about the foods, you’re considering eating.” A Sweet Peach Chef writes. “Look for labels with relatively few ingredients and consider each ingredient in terms of, ‘Is this an ingredient I would cook with in my kitchen?’ If not, pass.

Pay attention to and avoid foods with labels that include words like, ‘hydrolyzed,’ or ‘modified,’ as those indicate added processing and words that end in ‘-ose’ because those indicate added sugars (think fructose). Look for labels with ‘whole grains’ and ‘whole wheat’ in the ingredients.” The website blogger also adds “If the food is high in calories, make sure the saturated fat and sugar levels are low and that the calories are coming from the fiber and lean proteins instead. Also, keep sodium levels as low as possible – your body only needs 250 mg each day to function, but a typical American diet is waaaaaay higher than that.”

5) Eat multiple meals per day

Khloe Kardashian follows this rule. When you have smaller meals multiple times during the day, it can increase your metabolism. “Forget the concept of counting calories. That basic plan doesn’t consider the value each calorie has. Instead, you want to make your calories count.

Make mindful decisions for everything you choose to eat, like lean protein, complex carbs (as opposed to sugar) and fats, fresh fruits, and vegetables — six times a day in the right amounts. The typical clean diet usually includes three small main meals and two to three substantial snacks every day. Eating this way prevents you from over-eating, skipping meals, and feeling fatigued or jittery from unstable blood sugar levels. It also helps you lose weight.” A Sweet Peach Chef shares.

6) Avoid packaged foods

When choosing a snack, be sure that the sweet or salty food you’re reaching for isn’t super processed. “You should steer clear of packaged snack foods if you’re trying to eat clean. Crackers, granola bars, muffins, and similar snack foods typically contain refined grains, sugar, vegetable oils, and other unhealthy ingredients. These processed foods provide little nutritional value. To avoid grabbing these items when you get hungry between meals, make sure to have healthy snacks on hand. Good options include nuts, vegetables, and fruits. These foods are tasty, rich in nutrients, and may help protect against disease.” Healthline shares.

7) Drink tons of water

When trying to eat clean and get your body in check, drink at least 64 ounces of water a day. Or water for your calculated body weight. They have several Water ratios for your designated body weight and BMI to drink, so follow those graphics. “Water is the healthiest and most natural beverage you can drink. It harbors no additives, sugars, artificial sweeteners, or other questionable ingredients. It’s the cleanest beverage you can drink. Water can keep you hydrated and may also help you achieve a healthy weight.

By contrast, sugar-sweetened beverages have consistently been linked to diabetes, obesity, and other diseases. What’s more, fruit juice may cause many of the same problems due to its high sugar content. Unsweetened coffee and tea are also good choices and provide several health benefits, but people who are sensitive to caffeine may need to moderate their intake.” If you want to up your game in fluids, follow this tip by buying some matcha green tea at a shop, or drink your coffee with stevia instead if you can’t bear the thought of black coffee.

So, in conclusion, if you follow these tips, clean eating can help you become a better version of yourself. You’ll see results overtime physically and internally, feeling good with this new setup!

