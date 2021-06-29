Whether you enjoy watersports, fishing, or just cruising around for fun, spending time on the water is a favorite pastime for many during the warmer seasons. If you have a dream of purchasing your own boat, there is some research that you should do to find a boat that is just right for you.

Buying a boat is a big investment, and whether you’re a first-time buyer or a seasoned boat owner, there are a few things you should consider before purchasing a boat. Let’s take a look at the different types of boats and what factors you should think about to help you get a better idea of what kind is right for you.





Size

What size boat do you prefer? This could depend on the type of activities that you plan to use the boat for. Each boat model is designed to tackle different kinds of challenges and have specific features in them to facilitate distinctive purposes.

Also, when determining the size of your vessel, think about the average number of people you would want to bring along. If you plan to use your boat for solo trips or with one or two people, then a small vessel would be best for you. However, if you’re wanting to bring along a larger amount of people, like friends or family, consider a large boat.

Typically, recreational boats are categorized in three ways – cruising, fishing, and watersports. We’ll break down these categories individually.

Cruising Boats

A cruising boat will be best for you if you are looking to relax or entertain on the water. Some models are more spacious than others and feature cabins and amenities for an overnight stay. If you’re in the market for a cruising boat, consider a pontoon boat or a sailboat.

Fishing Boats

These types of boats have open cockpits in the rear which allow for more front deck space, making it easier to fish. Smaller fishing vessels don’t have much seating space, whereas a larger vessel might have a cabin for an overnight trip. The kind of fishing boat you choose varies on what kind of fishing you’re looking to do. Sport-fishing boats are best suited for those who are hunting for larger fish, bass boats are for those who are fishing alone or with up to two other people, and walkaround boats can accommodate family fishing days.

Watersports

Lastly, we have the watersport category that is designed to accommodate water skiers and wake boarders. These types of boats also have the ability to tow and offer a faster ride. Popular water sport boats include fish and ski boats – which are ideal for families who enjoy both fishing and waterskiing – and jet boats which can be used for both a relaxing or speedy ride.

Additional Factors

When choosing your dream boat, you should know that the price and insurance rate for the boat will depend on its size, model, and brand. At your boat dealership, consult with your sales representative about options for financing your boat and their servicing offers.

Our team at Haney Equipment located in Athens, Alabama specialize in matching the perfect boat to each of our customers’ needs.

