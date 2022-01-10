Going vegan is a big decision. But it’s one that can have a lot of benefits – for your health, for the environment, and for animals. If you’re considering going vegan, here are some reasons why you should do it.





Healthier

A vegan diet is a healthy one. It’s lower in fat, higher in fiber, and packed with vitamins A, C, and E. And because vegans eat less processed food than non-vegans, they tend to have fewer calories, which can lead to healthier weights.

Studies show that people who are overweight may reduce their risk of chronic diseases like heart disease and type 2 diabetes by losing weight. If you’re overweight, veganism may also help you lose excess pounds.

Affordable

While a vegan diet can be expensive, if you decide to buy only organic produce, you are cutting the costs of things like meat, dairy products, and a lot of processed ready meals that you might have been buying before, which makes it less expensive in the long run. A vegan diet that gets most of its calories from unprocessed fruits and vegetables may even lower your food costs, especially if you buy locally at a farmer’s market.

More convenient than ever

You can find vegan versions of almost any product at your local grocery store – everything from mayonnaise to marshmallows. Vegan diets used to be hard to follow, but today it’s easier than ever. A number of cookbooks offer recipes that help you learn how to cook delicious vegan foods, and restaurants everywhere offer a variety of vegan options. Just type in vegan options near me to search online and see what comes up.

Helping the planet

The meat industry is associated with food-related greenhouse gas emissions. Animal agriculture also uses more water than all other human activities combined, while growing crops to feed animals contributes to deforestation.

Going vegan means you’ll be reducing the amount of energy and resources used to raise animals for food, which can help protect the environment.

At the same time, you’ll be helping to feed people in need. It takes 16 pounds of grain to produce just one pound of beef, but it only takes 2 pounds of grain to produce a pound of tofu. The world’s hungry could be fed more cheaply and efficiently if we stopped feeding so much grain to livestock and used it to feed people instead.

Helping animals

If you’re going vegan, it’s likely because you don’t want animals to suffer. Animal agriculture also contributes to animal cruelty and environmental problems. By going vegan, you’ll be reducing the demand for meat and dairy products – which will help put an end to factory farming. And that could make a world of difference for our fellow earthlings.

So why should you go vegan? Because your health, the environment, and animals all benefit. If that is not enough to get you to go vegan, what is? Now is the time to try this amazing lifestyle!

