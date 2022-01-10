In shocking NFL news this morning the Miami Dolphins organization fired head coach Brian Flores.

Overall Flores compiled a record of 24-25 in three seasons with the Dolphins. The one issue that faced the franchise in 2021 was the inability to run the football consistently. Their leading rusher Myles Gaskin averaged 3.5 yards per carry on 173 carries. He managed only three touchdowns running the football.





Acquiring Duke Johnson late in the season seemed to stabilize the running game. He appeared in five games, reached over 100 yards twice and finished the 2021 season averaging 4.6 yards per carry, equaled the three touchdowns of Gaskin on only 71 carries.

Salvon Ahmed, Phillip Lindsay and Malcolm Brown all got opportunities as well, yet struggled too which necessitated the late acquisition of Johnson.

At wide receiver and tight end the Dolphins have talent with Jaylen Waddle, DeVante Parker, and Mike Gesicki.

One of the more interesting rumors around Miami was their interest in Houston Texans quarterback DeShaun Watson. One has to wonder if the organization makes the trade, Flores likely keeps his job with his team as Miami makes the playoffs.

Defensively the Dolphins ranked sixth in passing touchdowns allowed, seventh in net yards per passing attempt, 14th in rushing yards allowed, 15th in total yards allowed, 16th in passing yards allowed, and 18th in both rushing yards allowed and rushing touchdowns allowed.

There is talent on the defensive side of the football with Jerome Baker leading the way at linebacker along with Jaelen Phillips, Christian Wilkins at defensive tackle, Emmanuel Ogbah at defensive end, Xavien Howard at cornerback, Brandon Jones and Jevon Holland at safety.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross issued a statement saying “I made a decision to part ways with Brian Flores. After evaluating where we are as an organization and what we need going forward to improve, I determined that key dynamics of our football organization weren’t functioning at a level I want it to be and felt that this decision was in the best interest of the Miami Dolphins. I believe we have a young talented roster in place and have the opportunity to be much better in 2022. I want to thank Brian for his hard work and wish him nothing but the best in his future.”

So the question now who will become the next Dolphins head coach? Will he have a short leash as well? Is Watson still a target? Is running back a top priority in the 2022 NFL Draft or is it an offensive linemen who is a great run blocker? All this move did was destablize the franchise and it definitely was a terrible decision by Ross.

