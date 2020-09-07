Living: Here’s How You Can Enjoy College To The Fullest

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















College is difficult. It’s nothing what they show in the movies. It’s challenging and extremely demanding. Unlike high school, it entails not only classes, assignments but also, a social life and a side gig to earn extra. It all tends to come with a lot of pressure for the students. If you’re a freshman or just a college student struggling to make the two ends meet, follow along for some kick ass tips for enjoying college to the fullest without any strings attached!

Learn to say no

Learning to say no is an art not everyone knows. It is very important to know when and how to turn down something that comes your way. It can be a little daunting and needless to say, foreign but it is imperative to draw some lines and boundaries. With that said, college comes with too many options with limited time which is where that NO works. There are times when you must say no to your friends for a coffee break because you’re in the middle of an assignment or likewise, there are times when you have to let go of that assignment that just won’t finish.

Socializing is an integral part of college and your growth as an individual. There are instances where you’re standing at a point where you have to make a choice between studies or socializing. To be able to socializing without compromising your studies and consequently, your grades you must use online resources. Such platforms provide essay writing service for college students (just like you) at reasonable rates. Not only are they 100% anonymous but will provide plagiarism free content that’ll elevate your CGPA exponentially.

Meet new people

College is all about experiences. It provides you with the opportunities to connect with students who not only are academically diverse but also belong to cultures and places you’ve never even heard of. With that said, make sure you go out of your way to meet new people. The easiest way to begin is by forming groups with students you’ve never spoken to as opposed to being with people you’re comfortable with in class. This not only would score you new friends but will widen your horizons as an individual consequently, making you more accepting.

Don’t stress too much

College comes with loads and loads of pressure. With classes comes assignments and the unsaid but very well implied tension of being exceptionally well at everything. It all can get too much and students tend to get stuck in a rut. It is imperative to understand that yes, you must do well in classes and get good grades but that must not come at the expense of your health. To blow off the steam, the easiest way is to connect with your old friends from home or just your family. Speaking to them will not only help you unwind but will allow you to see yourself as you and not a machine accustomed to be jack of all trades.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

