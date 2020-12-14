INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















This year has been like five years packed into one, but it’s finally drawing to a close, so you know what that means—the holiday season is here. With all that we’ve been through this year, everyone owes it to themselves to make this Christmas an extra special one.

‘Tis the season to think about what others have on their wishlists, but you need to give yourself some extra love this Christmas as well. There’s nothing wrong with gifting yourself during the holidays. Continue reading to learn how and why you should treat yourself this holiday season.

You can get a headstart on your New Year’s resolution.

If there’s ever been a time to make New Year’s resolutions and actually stick to them, this is it. After dealing with this pandemic, we could all afford to resolve to be healthier in the coming year, but whatever your resolution is, you should get a head start on it.

One of the most commonly made and broken resolutions is getting in shape. If you want to transform your body image and body confidence, you definitely shouldn’t wait for the ball to drop before making changes to your diet and activities.

Getting in shape is the best way to improve low self-esteem and create a positive, healthy body image. The easy way to do it would be to wait until January 1st to start working on your fitness goals, but the last thing you should do is put off getting in shape another day.

While physical appearance isn’t everything, the better you look, then the better you’ll feel about yourself. Even if you know how to be body confident in the skin you’re in, you should get active and eat healthy for your own happiness and health, not just your physical appearance.

If your New Year’s resolution is to get in shape, then get yourself a personal trainer for Christmas. They’ll be able to help you put together a nutritious diet and workout plan to get you to your fitness goals.

‘Tis the season to treat yourself to luxury.

Few things say “I love you, Self,” like a new luxury wristwatch from WatchBox. It’s one of the greatest places for watch collectors to get great deals on premium brand watches like Rolex, Patek, F.P. Journe, and many other legendary watchmakers.

If you’re looking for the best watch to gift yourself this Christmas, then the Sonnerie Souverain by F.P. Journe is the only watch you’ll ever need. It’s got a classic style that compliments everything from formal dress to business casual. F P Journe may have only been making watches for 20 years, but the brand has risen to become one of the world’s eminent wristwatch brands in that relatively short time.

The best Christmas gifts don’t fit under trees.

There’s no better way to spoil yourself at any time of year than with a new car. Every Christmas, car companies put out commercials with new vehicles pulling up to homes with big red bows fixed to the roof. Wouldn’t you like to experience the joy the people in those commercials always seem to feel?

If you want to give yourself a gift that keeps on giving, why not get yourself a new set of wheels? If you’ve been good this year of all years, then you deserve it. Resolve to treat yourself to the good things in life in the coming year, and start by getting yourself the car of your dreams.

Don’t forget about the less fortunate.

As mentioned before, this has been a trying year for everyone. If you’re looking for a way to boost your self-esteem and have a positive impact on your community, then use this holiday season to give back to your community.

Even though this is considered a joyous time of year, it’s also the most difficult time for many people. However, few things feel better than putting a smile on someone else’s face during the holiday season.

