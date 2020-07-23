Marketing: Brands That Have Entered The Public Conscience Forever

We all know them – companies so famous they’ve become part of the fabric of society. Logos so identifiable we can recognize them from a distance, featuring such strong color combinations that, put together, we’re immediately reminded of the brand.

Some branding is so powerful, it’s come to shape our lifestyles and become part of societal conscience. Whether it be through the quality of their product or just clever marketing, here are some of the ways our most recognizable brands have seared their way into the public conscience forever.

Nike

Nike is the undisputed leader in global sports products, and its profits in 2019 were valued at around $40 billion. The brand is instantly recognizable by its trademark swoop – so much so that it now often completely drops the word ‘Nike’ in its branding.

Nike remains at the top of its market partly through strategic sponsorship of top-level sportspeople. The company accounts for around 42% of all global sports product sales – a market domination that is unlikely to change anytime soon.

Fender

In the world of guitars, no brand is more famous than Fender. In particular, the Fender Stratocaster – or simply, “Strat” as it’s affectionately known – has become the stuff of legend. Its fame is well-justified. The Strat was the ax of choice for such greats as Jeff Beck, Ritchie Blackmore, Eric Clapton, David Gilmour, Harrison, and the one and only Jimi Hendrix. The guitar and brand will last long in the memory and are proof that if you build a good product, endorsements come free. Product association at its finest.

Ferrari

When you buy a Ferrari, you don’t just buy a car – you buy into a lifestyle, a history, a racing pedigree.

Ferrari has always had a luster associated with the lifestyles of the rich and famous. The brand exudes opulence and luxury – there’s a specialist Ferrari dealer in Los Angeles, tailored specifically to meet the needs of Hollywood’s rich and famous.

From its humble beginnings in Northern Italy, Ferrari has become a global brand, permeating all levels of society (even amongst those that could only dream of owning one).

Red Bull

The success of Red Bull is largely down to its innovative marketing and sponsorship. Perhaps more than any other company, Red Bull has successfully merged its products with a sense of lifestyle – in particular, extreme sports.

From sponsoring major league baseball to the spectacle of a man skydiving from space (Felix Baumgartner), the Red Bull brand has become synonymous with adrenaline sports. It’s a message the company carries through every facet of its marketing, right down to its famous slogan, “Red Bull gives you wings.”

Apple

Though it’s hard to believe now, just 15 years ago, Apple was in relative obscurity. The company had been playing second fiddle to PC manufacturers and behemoth Microsoft for many years.

Although its personal computers were known to be excellent, they remained the preserve of high-end technical users. The release of two products – and in particular, the genius work of one designer (Jony Ive) – would transform the company’s fortunes forever.

First to market was the iPod, popularizing the concept of MP3 music. It was quickly followed by Apple’s piece de resistance – a product that would change its fortunes forever – the all-conquering iPhone, released in 2007.

The iPhone changed the mobile phone market beyond recognition – to the point most manufacturers still play catch-up with each new release.

McDonald’s

When McDonald’s first introduced the golden arches into its logo in 1961 – which were based on two arches outside one of its restaurants – the company struck upon possibly the greatest logo design in history.

When viewed from a certain angle, the two arches naturally formed the letter ‘M’ – the idea which inspired the logo we see today.

Though it has been through various iterations over the years, the familiar arches ident is recognizable the world over. It is revered as being one of the most successful logo designs ever.

Today McDonald’s is one of the world’s largest companies and makes around $75 million per day – resulting in overall annual revenue of approximately $28 billion.

