Camel Milk: Why You Should Give It to Your Baby

In the healthy food world, camel milk is the latest trend. It is a rich source of nutrients and healthy fats. Although the milk type is beneficial for people of all ages, it is a special baby formula. It is said to be similar to breast milk. Now the question is whether or not you should give camel milk to your baby. If yes, then how?

Delivering your bundle of joy is arguably the best feeling ever. Even before your child comes into the world, you need to figure out things to put on the baby gift registry. Visit the market, and you will come to know that there is so much stuff that may panic you. What are the right products for the baby? Are they safe?

Thousands of similar questions may make you get in a tizzy. However, this is not the case when you go to get camel milk. Although there is no substitute for breast milk, several health experts believe camel milk for babies may be an excellent supplement for breastfeeding.

Camel Milk for Babies

In Kuwait, parents give raw camel milk as a remedy to their kids who do not speak. Christina Adams, who is an American author and journalist, described in her book Camel Crazy: A Quest for Miracles in the Mysterious World of Camels how camel milk helped her son with autism.

For centuries, humans have been consuming camel milk as a replacement to cow’s and animal-based milk. For nomadic cultures, it is an essential source of nutrition in desert-like harsh environments.

Camel milk is packed with several nutrients, which are good for health. Also, it is lower in saturated fat and supplies calcium, potassium, essential vitamins, and iron to the body.

For children, it is a healthy replacement for milk. A study, Camel Milk: An Alternative for Cow’s Milk Allergy in Children, noted that it was better tolerated by participants. In the study, 35 children with cow’s milk allergy were given camel milk. The results showed that only 20% of the participants were sensitive to camel milk.

Camel Milk Benefits for Babies

From supplying nutrients to boosting immunity and aiding brain conditions, there are dozens of known benefits of camel milk for people of all ages. In the case of babies, it is an ideal replacement for breast milk for mothers who struggle to lactate.

Some other camel milk benefits for babies are as follow:

It supports neurological development

It strengthens the baby’s immune system

It is rich in protein and lower in fat

It is a healthy milk alternative for children with cow milk allergies

It protects the liver and supplies protein to the baby’s body

It holds the ability to reduce the symptoms of autism in kids

How to Give Camel Milk to Your Baby

Raw camel milk is a recommended way to consume this healthy beverage. It is known for its nutritional and enzymatic structures. When heated, it becomes difficult for the body to absorb its nutrients and reap other health benefits. In addition, raw milk helps in improving gut health.

Is camel milk good for babies? In its raw form, camel milk can help treat autism. It has therapeutic effects that act against oxidative stress and improve autistic behavior. Also, the beverage’s magnesium content reduces oxidative stress.

Some people believe that camel milk is not suitable for babies under eight months. According to them, the milk type can affect the baby’s developing digestive system. They say it happens because camel milk contains a higher amount of protein. However, there is not enough proof to support the claims that camel milk should not be given to babies.

The Takeaway

Camel milk is a healthy replacement for cow’s and other animal-based milk. It is packed with essential nutrients that improve overall health. In addition, it is a good source of healthy fats that support brain health. For babies, it is an excellent remedy for autism. It supports their neurological development and strengthens the immune system.

If you are looking for an alternative to cow’s milk, then camel milk is a safe product to purchase. You can also consult your doctor before starting to feed camel milk to your baby.

