Mary Kay Continues Its Support of Scientific Innovation and Instruction Through Educational Grants in Partnership With IMCAS Academy

Mary Kay Inc., a decades-long pioneer and innovator in skincare research, recently provided an educational grant to the International Master Course on Aging Science (IMCAS) Academy to fund their highly anticipated webinar on "Office Peels and Home Peels" available to plastic surgeons, dermatologists, industry specialist, and aesthetic practitioners with the goal of continuing their education and improving practice.





The webinar, which debuted worldwide to over 1,200 attendees, is just the latest event from the Academy whose mission is to provide leading education on the topic of aging science.

The webinar, moderated by IMCAS Academy Executive Editor, Dr. Dominique Du Crest, featured a renowned and diverse lineup of speakers from around the world. Mary Kay’s Dr. Michelle Hines, Director of Global Cosmetic Research & Innovation, kicked off the webinar with an overview of chemical peels and then joined experts to discuss various subjects surrounding a number of topics on the agenda. The topics covered the existential question of whether ‘to peel or not to peel’, different types of peels, peeling for darker skin types, the use of new and innovative ingredients, the dangers of peeling for patients with various skin diseases, with speakers also sharing tips on how to prolong the benefits of peeling post-procedure. The session concluded with a robust Q&A panel chaired by Dr. Uliana Gout, M.D. Alongside Dr. Hines, the featured speakers included Dr. Foteini Bageorgou, Dermatologist; Dr. Marina Landau, Dermatologist; and Dr. Mukta Sachdev, Dermatologist.

“Women of any age, anywhere in the world, want flawless skin,” said Dr. Hines. “Currently, chemical peels are a popular skin rejuvenation and skin resurfacing procedure. Professional and at-home peels offer different experiences and benefits. As there are many options available, education and awareness are important to make the best choice. Mary Kay was thrilled to provide a grant to further education and research on the topic.”

“I would like to underscore the dynamic and growing nature of our diverse community,” said Dr. Du Crest. “We have over 28,000 physician members, and with the outbreak of COVID-19, our community has expanded tremendously. Outside of our Congress, we offer webinars, sometimes twice a week, through which we create opportunities for doctors, physicians, dermatologists, and aestheticians all over the world to come together and share knowledge, expertise, and answer industry-related questions from their peers without having to travel or leave their home or office. Our e-Learning platform houses hundreds of clinical cases, numerous blog posts, over 40 webinars annually, and thousands of videos for industry professionals to be able to watch and enrich themselves on demand.”

The webinar was recorded and is available for viewing on the IMCAS Academy Library portal.

About Mary Kay



One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her beauty company 57 years ago with three goals: develop rewarding opportunities for women, offer irresistible products, and make the world a better place. That dream has blossomed into a multibillion-dollar company with millions of independent sales force members in nearly 40 countries. Mary Kay is dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and manufacturing cutting-edge skin care, color cosmetics, nutritional supplements and fragrances. Mary Kay is committed to empowering women and their families by partnering with organizations from around the world, focusing on supporting cancer research, protecting survivors from domestic abuse, beautifying our communities, and encouraging children to follow their dreams. Mary Kay Ash’s original vision continues to shine—one lipstick at a time. Learn more at MaryKay.com.

About International Course on Aging Science (IMCAS)



IMCAS was established in 1994 in Paris, France, as a congress dedicated to plastic surgeons and dermatologists. Since its inception, IMCAS has sought to bridge the knowledge gap between Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and Dermatology, thereby generating synergies and helping bridge together these two fields. Its mission is to enable aesthetic practitioners to access quality scientific content on demand. IMCAS recently launched their e-learning platform, IMCAS Academy, which offers its subscribers instant access to instructional videos, scientific papers, expert interviews and more. For more information about IMCAS, click here: https://www.imcas.com/en.

