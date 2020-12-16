● Significant development on leading IPTV media platform, Mediaroom, enables operators to rapidly deliver set top boxes powered by Android TV™ and deliver modern, wide-ranging media experiences

● Android TV brings entertainment together in one place with live TV and streaming apps, smart home control, Google Assistant voice search, and Chromecast built-in

● New client solution integrates with the latest and highest performance hardware technology from CommScope to deliver an unparalleled user experience

FRISCO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MediaKind, a global change leader in media technology and services, announces the launch of Mediaroom Play, a new client solution that enables operators to deploy set top boxes (STBs) powered by Android TV rapidly. This launch represents a significant investment in Mediaroom, the world-leading IPTV platform, using the latest industry technologies and leveraging MediaKind’s strong industry partnerships. The development provides an integrated solution for the delivery of modern TV experiences.

Mediaroom Play is a STB-based client solution within the MediaKind Mediaroom portfolio, developed on the Android TV operating system. The pre-integrated and robust product provides a tested, reliable, and market-ready solution for the rapid launch of new STBs powered by Android TV. This pre-integration includes CommScope’s latest VIP7802 set-top utilizing Broadcom’s 72180 system-on-a-chip (SoC), ruwido remote control unit, and support for a multitude of premium streaming service applications. This ensures Mediaroom Play is a future-ready solution, with further integrations of Third-Party Publishing (3PP) applications.

Mediaroom Play enables operators to become part of the global movement that is embracing the adoption of Android TV and its rich pool of over 1000 streaming content providers. Mediaroom Play significantly increases an operator’s aggregation value with access to over 7000 applications and games available on the Google Play Store. The integration also opens up new monetization routes for operators, with revenue share opportunities on the Google Play Store and through Google Ads.

Raul Aldrey, Chief Product Officer, MediaKind, said: “We are delighted to integrate our world-leading Mediaroom media platform with Android TV by launching our new client solution, Mediaroom Play. With this major new investment, we are enabling existing and new Mediaroom customers to rapidly launch modern video services that meet today’s consumers’ needs while also encompassing the vast array of converged experiences offered by Android TV. This pre-integrated, robust solution enables our customers to evolve from being video-only service providers to multi-service providers, tapping into Android TV’s abundant consumer experience offerings.”

With Mediaroom Play and its custom launcher user interface, consumers can leverage the set-top for gaming, utilities, communications, security, and home automation, opening up a whole new world of entertainment and convenience. The solution also opens up free value-added features from Google for the consumer and operator, including Google Assistant, YouTube, Accessibility Services, GOTA (the application update tool), and First Time Configuration Wizard.

Other key features of Mediaroom Play include support for the Android TV operating system

Release 10 and Widevine DRM support. It also encompasses enhanced cloud DVR features and additional data/reporting/analytics capabilities. The core Mediaroom components and primary services remain, such as live streaming, video-on-demand (VOD), Timeshift TV, PF application framework, and Mediaroom audio/video delivery.

– ENDS –

About MediaKind

MediaKind is a global change leader in media technology and services. Its mission is to deliver transformation by building a continuously better media universe, alongside its customers and partners. Drawing on a pioneering industry heritage and fueled by innovation, MediaKind embraces and champions new standards, methodologies, and next-generation, immersive live and on-demand media experiences worldwide. Its end-to-end media solutions portfolio includes Emmy award-winning video compression for contribution and direct-to-consumer video service distribution, advertising and content personalization, high-efficiency cloud DVR, and TV and video delivery platforms. For more information, please visit: www.mediakind.com

About CommScope

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

About ruwido

ruwido is a leading provider of input devices and interaction mechanisms in the context of the home. The company is specialized in excellent product design, enhanced technology and scientific research to enable intuitive navigation and user experience excellence. Premium brands around the world rely on ruwido solutions. – www.ruwido.com

About Google

Google, Google Play and Android TV are trademarks of Google LLC.

