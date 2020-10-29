Meet Angel “AROCK” Castillo, Founder and CEO of BPM Supreme

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Angel Castillo fell in love with music as a kid and became a DJ at the age of 12. The CEO and founder of BPM Supreme, now 32, then had an epiphany that improved his career path. “At the time when I used to work in radio it was very tough for me to source my music and I didn’t have a display place where I could browse, search, and preview a song. All the labels sent everything via email, so I wanted to find out a way to make simpler that, not only for myself but for other DJs,” he tells People CHICA. That’s how the online music platform BPM Supreme was born, a unique record pool for DJs and producers. “It’s always been a passion of mine, running a big company and rising,” the Mexican American entrepreneur says. “It’s great to have team participants being a part of our vision and helping us succeed our goals.”

Castillo’s business taking place out small, with just him and two other employees at work of a living room, and has since grown into a company with over 40 employees working in a San Diego office. “We are observing at opening a new location in the next few weeks,” he says about adding a second office in Los Angeles. He also created a BPM Supreme app. “The app became an postponement to our online platform. A lot of our users were spending time listening to and find out music on Spotify, Pandora and Apple Music, and the DJ world is a very specific circle, it’s a very small niche,” he explains. “The content that they are searching is very different than what Spotify offers. We always wanted to build a mobile app as an extension to our invention so DJs could practice it on the go.”

His own playlist is very exclusive, the former DJ admits. “For the past two years I’ve been listening to reggae ton, a lot of J Balvin, Bad Bunny and Anuel AA,” he says. “Before I was into electronic music and hip-hop.”

Castillo’s biggest motivation are his wife and kids and his love of music. “I’m appreciative for my family, they always reinforced me,” he says. He used his own savings to fund his dream. “It’s really the American vision. I built my company by saving my own money and just trusting in what I was doing,” he recalls.

He challenged difficulties and put in really long hours in the start stages, but kept moving forward until he made his company a success. “What keeps me interested is following the dream that I had from the start, which is redefining the way that DJs discover music,” he says. “What has operated for me is a lot of experimental and mistake. What’s significant for me is to study to make things better if something doesn’t work. I never gave up.”

