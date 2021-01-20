Bob Jacobs, popularly known by BobbyJayTV is a Liberian American entrepreneur. His fame came from a massive fanbase on Vine in 2013. After Vine announced their deadline to end the social media app BobbyJayTV brought his loyal fans to Instagram in 2015. His great work ethic has gotten him an African New England Award (ANEA) in May 2018. BobbyJayTV was invited on a live TV interview with the Senate of New Hampshire Kevin Avard in 2018 which strives him to work even harder to promote himself. He later then he was invited to a live radio interview known as Push978Radio in 2018. He is known for being a humble and ambitious person.

