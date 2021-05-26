Anxiety is a natural feeling we all get from time to time. However, it can also become a larger issue and more debilitating when not managed properly. This is when disordered anxiety can quickly lead to panic attacks, sweating, trembling, and feelings a person can’t control.

Whether you suffer from mild or intense anxiety, these tips on how to reduce the sensation should come in handy. However, if you’re concerned about your own anxiety, or someone else’s, it’s always recommended to seek the advice of your GP first.

Return your mind to the present

Easier said than done, right? Anxiety is often coupled with feelings of ‘what if’ and worries about the future. But while a small concern for what’s to come is completely natural, obsessive thinking about it can easily stop you from enjoying the present or cause you to become overwhelmed.

Full-time future thinkers can benefit from practicing mindfulness, which is all about coming back to the present to alleviate anxiety symptoms. There are plenty of guides to mindfulness and meditation online to help you get started.

Take a supplement

If you’re not keen on the idea of prescribed anxiety medication, there are several supplements available to help ease the symptoms. As we all know, our body loves vitamins, and taking supplements of the ones we can’t incorporate enough into our diet can help regulate mood, as well as provide a bunch of other benefits. Just check out this list of vitamins for reducing anxiety to get started.

Although there has been little research into how store-bought CBD products can benefit those suffering from severe anxiety, some find that the compound can help with regulating mood and relaxing the muscles. There are a lot of CBD consumables on the market – from gummies to oils and even CBD e-liquid – so, if you’re looking for an alternative, there’s no harm in giving it a go.

Avoid caffeine

If you’re a caffeine fanatic, this might be causing your anxiety to flare up more often. Caffeine is renowned for giving people the shakes and increasing anxiety, so cutting back could significantly help. If you’re feeling particularly anxious, choose a caffeine-free alternative or just water. Don’t forget, tea and fizzy pop can also have caffeine in them – it isn’t just your morning coffee!

Practice self-care

Self-care is all about taking time for yourself – which, in the modern world, seems either selfish or near impossible. With all of life’s stresses, it can feel like there’s no time to put yourself first. But for a more manageable lifestyle, it’s vital. Everything from taking a walk or having a long soak in the bath can be counted as self-care, so try to give yourself a little time each week just for you.

Reduce screen time

We live in a very ‘switched on’ world, making reducing screen time seem like an impossibility. As you probably know, the blue light in the back of our digital devices can easily stop us from getting a good night’s sleep – only ever-increasing the chances of feeling anxious throughout the day. The constant need to be ‘connected’ to social media doesn’t help, either. But setting devices aside – at least before bed – can do you a world of good.

Although these tips may seem simple, how many of them are you actually doing? Relieving anxiety takes the motivation to change your current lifestyle. Once you’ve gotten over that barrier, it should be much easier to manage.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

