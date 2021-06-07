Image Credit: Miami Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Dolphins Football UNITES™ presented by Baptist Health program has announced an enhanced partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Broward County through BIGPride. BBBS of Broward County launched BIGPride to reach the specific needs and vulnerabilities of the LGBTQ+ youth. The initiative strengthens LGBTQ+ mentorship relationships and provides a safe space for mentees to explore issues regarding sexual orientation and gender identity.

“We are excited to support BIGPride as part of our organization’s mission to create a more inclusive South Florida through our Football UNITES™ program,” Miami Dolphins Senior Director of Community Relations & Youth Programs RaShauna Hamilton said. “We work with programs like BIGPride because we understand the need and the importance of mentorship as a resource to reach your full potential.”

“Through the years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward has been privileged to see, firsthand, the genuine care and commitment of the Miami Dolphins organization toward the community and the social challenges it faces. In the name of all the LGBTQ+ youth we serve through BIGPride we are thrilled and honored to count on Football UNITES™ support of this program,” Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County President & CEO Malena Méndez said.

This announcement is in addition to a series of LGBTQ+ initiatives by Football UNITES™ presented by Baptist Health prior to and during Pride Month. Over the last 12 months, the Dolphins worked with local LGBTQ+ restaurants and organizations to purchase meals and provide to those in need during the pandemic.

In addition, the Dolphins held a special showing of “Moonlight” with proceeds going to two local LGBTQ+ community groups. The organization also provided staff and community partners with shirts, stickers and collaborated with SAVE to include a Pride Month informational card. Additionally, the team will sponsor youth from BIGPride to participate in the Wilton Manors Stonewall Pride Parade in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday, June 19.

BIGPride joins Football UNITES™ presented by Baptist Health, as part of the program’s continued efforts to work with diverse groups to improve relationships, foster understanding and embrace the culture of South Florida joining partners that include 4Ward Miami, Aids Healthcare Foundation, Aqua Foundation for Women, Arianna’s Center, Equality Florida, Hialeah Pride, Miami Beach Pride, NVEEE, Pridelines, Safe Schools South Florida, SAVE, South Florida Flag Football League, and Stonewall National Museum & Archives.

These activities align with the Huddle for the Holidays initiative in partnership with Miami Dolphins Football UNITES™ presented by Baptist Health. The organization believes in the importance of celebrating and highlighting the different cultural intersections of race, gender, sexual orientation, identities, abilities, and faith.

