Hookup dates, are chilled out and fun, but they don’t directly have to start in the bedroom. That’s cringey. Instead, here are some fun things you can try on a hookup date to make them feel comfortable, as well as have fun even outside the bedroom. So, let’s begin.

Naughty games

How about some fun games to make things smoother? There are quite a few options available in the market today. Naughty jenga, dice, cards, etc. that have naughty and fun activities listed on them make it a real cool game to play between couples. Also, it will take the edge off and give you both something to giggle about later on. If you’re not up for buying any properties as such, you could play a simple question game, coupled with a hot little striptease for each question answered wrong. Now that is definitely going to spice things up, isn’t it?





Explore roleplay

If both, you and your date are into roleplaying, then this hook up date could get real fun. Get into fun roles and act out raunchy scenes from movies or script your own little naughty play. To make things more interesting, you could also incorporate costumes and props into the date. Break away from the stereotypical doctor-nurse roleplay and explore other options like bar tender, sexy police, spa masseuse, etc. Not only will this add to the excitement of the date, it will also be a fun exercise t break the ice and remove any awkwardness between you two.

Blindfold

Here’s another one of the fun things you can try on a hookup date. Blindfold is a timeless sensual activity between people who want to spice things up. You can try it out with your hookup date, if they’re up for it of course. If done right, blindfolding can open up new paths to finding sensual pleasure even without actually jumping in the sack. It can be a great way of making the date comfortable and exploring pleasure through every possible sense in the body. Some people use this as foreplay before the main act and have claimed that it definitely enhances the overall experience.

Watch porn together

Another fun thing to do is watching porn together. If your date is shy, this could help open them up. Also, it could lead to a few funny and intimate moments all by itself. You could try imitating a video or simply watch it for inspiration or pleasure. This also gives a better idea about boundaries and you’ll know if your date isn’t comfortable with certain things.

Sexual challenges to increase pleasure

Next, we have a very fun game that you could do. This doesn’t necessarily have to be on the bed. In fact, it can be fun even in a public place like a restaurant or the mall. You could give each other fun sexual challenges. For instance, rub your leg up theirs in a public place and turn them on but they aren’t allowed to react. Similarly, tease them but don’t finish off and see who lasts the longest. Try to improvise using your surroundings and objects available around you. We assure you; this can be a really fun game is done right.

The Bottom Line

For activities like blindfolding, etc. make sure that they are totally comfortable with it. It also helps to have a safe word just in case either one wants to stop. So enjoy and happy hooking up!

