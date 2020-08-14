Ms. X : 5 Great Innovations for Sexual Pleasure and Improving Intimacy

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Sexual pleasure is getting more attention as we realise it isn’t bad to talk about it. Sexual intimacy, satisfaction and pleasure are more openly discussed now compared to earlier years. It’s completely fine to get yourself a sex toy and it isn’t considered a taboo anymore. Because of this, there have been amazing innovations for sexual pleasure which have made many happy. There could be a single man who could now get pleasure whenever he wanted or a woman who could use a toy to bring some spice into her sex life; all because of innovative products being created for the rising demand. Here are a few products that have come up that maybe of interest.

Vibrators

Vibrators are excellent devices which have contributed to the pleasure of millions of women. It is a sex toy, like a personal massager that enables sexual stimulation. They come in various designs – basic to advanced and can be applied to different erogenous zones like the anus, scrotum, penis, clitoris or a vagina. In popular culture, vibrators have been known to pleasure women more than men. However, certain vibrators can be used by men too. It has also been recommended for women who have difficulties in achieving orgasm through intercourse or masturbation. The most basic device could be like a massaging wand that can be focused on one area like the clitoris to get an orgasm. But today, with innovations, vibrators have become quite advanced. Some can stimulate both men and women, some devices can stimulate the clitoris and the vagina, some are bendable, while some can even be remotely controlled. There is a cool “butterfly” version which can be used hands-free, especially while the couple is having sex. The vibrator is one of the best innovations for sexual pleasure.

Penis rings

Penis ring is a ring-shaped device that helps men in going on longer. Women take time to orgasm and if the man is too quick to ejaculate then the sexual act is over for him as the woman is left in the lurch. They tighten around the base of the penis to keep up the blood flow so the penis is erect and ready for sex. It is amazing for men who may find it a little hard to get a quick erection or to keep that erection on.

Sex dolls

The idea of a sex doll has been around for a while, but compared to blow-up dolls that have existed, the new variety of sex dolls are quite like-like. Made of materials like silicone, these dolls are very close to what an actual human would look like. The market has female sex dolls which are made to look like a woman, a woman that could be a man’s type. She has a good body with breasts and a vagina so that the man is satisfied. Many sellers offer customisations on these dolls and you can have a chubby blonde or a slim brunette. The newer models also include male sex dolls that are expected to have bionic penises. This means pleasure for women as well. There have been talks of using AI as well in these dolls for better interaction and sexual actions. The AI part has not debuted in the market as of now, but the normal sex dolls are available in stores and online.

Avatar

This is an easy way for those who depend on fantasies to get sexually aroused. Some people like thinking about or getting visual stimulation to achieve pleasure. For this group, multiple platforms have created online games and avatars through which one can perform certain actions virtually. These avatars allow users to explore certain sexual acts which may not be possible in real life, and then get pleasure.

Toys and tech

Miscellaneous sex toys and devices have been invented over the years, but with the addition of technology, they have been transformed into something new. There are sexual stimulation devices which can be connected to an app and track one’s performance. Such apps can also give tips on how a person can improve their sexual performance. The clitoral stimulator is also an excellent device for women, which mimics the partner’s oral action of sucking on the clit. This is an advanced option from the regular vibrator. This has been possible because of advances in technology and more investors looking at sexual pleasure as a potential market.

From sex robots to clitoral stimulators, the technology being used for such devices has been improving. Men and women can also jazz up their sex life by trying things like new positions and role plays. The various benefits of sexual pleasure like relaxation, feeling good and less stress make sure that these innovations get attention. However, with the new sexual stimulation devices, the game has been upped!

