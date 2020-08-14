Westlake Flooring Services Offers Direct Purchasing through ALLY’s SmartAuction Website

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Westlake Flooring Services announces a strategic agreement with SmartAuction, Ally Financial’s online auction platform, to enable dealers to purchase inventory through SmartAuction’s website using their Westlake floor plan.

“Westlake Flooring’s goal is to make it effortless for dealers to use their flooring credit line,” commented Jonathan Zhan, Senior Vice President of Westlake Flooring Services. “This agreement with Ally provides dealers with a quick and convenient method to purchase inventory.”

Westlake Flooring Services is integrated with over 260 online and in-lane auctions, making flooring easy for dealers nationwide. To improve financing efficiency, Westlake Flooring gives dealers the opportunity to receive lower rates and fees by simply flooring and financing with Westlake Flooring Services and Westlake Financial. Initiatives like the Dealer Loyalty Program allow dealers to earn and redeem coupons towards lowering Westlake deal fees.

Dealerships interested in learning more about Westlake Flooring Services are invited to contact Westlake Flooring Services at 1.855.493.7357 or online at www.westlakeflooringservices.com.

About Westlake Flooring Services: Westlake Flooring Services was established in 2013 as a division of Westlake Financial – the leading lender for independent and franchise dealerships. Founded as a way to provide both independent and franchise dealers floor plan lines of credit; Westlake Flooring strives to suit any business’s needs. Westlake Flooring has financed over 190,000 vehicles for more than 2,500 dealerships in over 46 states. Our cutting-edge technology, customer service, unique partnerships, and flexible terms makes us the most dealer friendly floorplan provider in the United States.

About Westlake Technology Holdings: Westlake Technology Holdings is an auto and finance technology company headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with approximately $10.58 billion in assets under management. Westlake Financial (“Westlake”) originates indirect automotive retail installment contracts through a nationwide network of new and used automotive and powersports dealers. Westlake also offers loan portfolio purchasing, lines of credit and portfolio servicing through Westlake Portfolio Management (WPM), www.wpmservicing.com; floor plan lines of credit are provided through its Westlake Flooring Services division, www.WestlakeFlooringServices.com; shared cash flow auto lending through Westlake’s wholly owned subsidiary, Western Funding Inc., a Nevada based auto lender; indirect automotive leasing for credit unions through Westlake’s subsidiary, Credit Union Leasing of America (CULA); dealer leads and direct-to-consumer auto loans are offered through Westlake Direct; consumer title loans are offered through Westlake’s wholly owned subsidiary Loan Center, www.loancenter.com; and commercial real estate lending is offered through Westlake Capital Finance.

