Virtual sex is sexual pleasure or satisfaction by using virtual means. This includes cybersex, phone sex and VR sex. Two people are physically apart but still get to enjoy sensual pleasure virtually. Now the internet is easily available and you don’t even need a PC or a laptop for it. A cell phone or mobile phone with a net connection will do just fine.Experiencing virtual sex can be as simple as sending explicit, arousing text messages or be as complex as being in a virtual world and engaging in naughty deeds. A good example is having a virtual avatar and doing things that will stimulate you. Cybersex saw a rise in demand in the 1990s right at the time an AIDS epidemic was ongoing. The threat of HIV was a big consideration and casual sex was no longer an alternative. So, people in the 90s definitely did not lack virtual sex, it was just consumed in different forms.

Internet chat rooms

The 90s were a time of PCs and internet chat rooms that encouraged sexually explicit discussions. You could either chat in a group or chat one on one with someone without revealing your identity. The first chat room was launched in 1973 and as internet use grew in the 1900s, these chat rooms became popular. There were many categories of rooms and the adult category was one such place where you could experience virtual sex. Night chats were known for naughty discussions and chat rooms would often be flooded with participants who wanted to do this.





Instant messages

Instant messengers and options like Yahoo messenger came into existence during the 90s. These were extensions of chat rooms and provided a private means to send dirty messages to other users. At that time users didn’t have access to emails continuously on their tablets or smartphones and had to depend on PCs.

Phone sex

In the 90s, not many had access to the internet like people have today. But they did have phones and landlines. Businesses came up with phone sex services and many lonely singles found ways to explore their sexuality. Users engaged with phone sex uk to get pleasure when they couldn’t find a physically close partner. All one needed to do was dial a number and have their fill of dirty conversations with actual people on the other end.

Cam site

Cam to cam services was getting used within internet chat rooms. Cam sites were a commercial method to harvest the demand that arose for cam sex. Models broadcasted themselves from private homes for a viewing audience that would pay. Instead of doing something sexual with complete strangers, you could pay and watch someone and stimulate yourself. The models would also take requests and perform accordingly.

Sex on the internet is not new but some things have changed. Today internet and devices to get online are far more easily available. And hence one can get virtual sex anywhere and at any time. There is no restriction on geos, locations or time zones. Sex as we view it has also come a long way. Today people are waking, and aware and there are lesser taboos. Dating and online sex is more openly accepted. In the 90s you couldn’t really tell someone that you enjoy virtual sex with strangers but today you can. Couples in long distance relationships benefit a lot from virtual sex. It is hard for relationships to survive when people can’t meet each other and express themselves physically. But virtual sex has solved so many issues that can arise with physical absence in relationships.

