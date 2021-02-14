Sexual concern about premature ejaculation has been common among men. Premature ejaculation is when a man will climax before his partner. Think of it like a man Cumming before the woman cums. Men dealing with this issue can climax within a few minutes of being sexually stimulated. Premature ejaculation affects one-third of the male population and can cause anxiety. However, some treatments can help. Men can also practice some self help to make sure that they last long and avoid premature ejaculation. Here are some ways to do that.

Masturbating before sex

If you tend to ejaculate prematurely before your partner, then you may want to try to masturbate before sex. Ejaculating or finishing quickly, much before your partner, can make sex uninteresting for the partner. Men can take some time to recover and be ready to ejaculate again, if they have already done once before. So, you may want to use this to your advantage and masturbate around 1 or 2 hours before you plan to have sex. Because you have already ejaculated, chances are you will need some more time to ejaculate, even when you are being sexually stimulated.

Taking breaks

Taking breaks during sex can also be a way for you if you experience premature ejaculation. If you are having sex and feel that you are about to ejaculate, then stop and pull out. Talk or think about something else, something non sexual and calm down. Then you can get back to the act and make sure that your partner is getting pleasure too.

Practice sex

In order to have better self-control, you may want some practice sessions. If you don’t think your partner will be open to practicing the control of premature ejaculation, try other options. You could call a phone sex operator and try sexual stimulation. When you get sufficiently stimulated, trying controlling yourself and see if you can hold on and not ejaculate. With some practice, you may achieve that. But because it may take some time, you would want to try a cheap phone chat!

Techniques

Try some techniques that have been used by men when they feel they are going to ejaculate quickly. The pause and squeeze technique lets arousal dwindle before you climax. When you think you are going to ejaculate, you either ask your partner or do it yourself by holding the end of the penis and squeezing it. Hold on to it for a couple of seconds, until the urge to ejaculate has stopped. The other technique that is used by men is called edging or the stop-start technique. This helps in drawing out the pleasure. What you do is when you feel you are ready to cum, just stop for a few minutes. And when you are in control again, start back. This is one of the easiest ways to avoid premature ejaculation.

Dietary change

It is often said dietary change and exercise can help in managing this issue. Try pelvic exercises as it helps in controlling a lot of issues related to sex. Foods rich in magnesium and zinc are said to help. So, try adding oysters, soybean, pumpkin seeds, yogurt, garlic, peas etc., to your diet and it will definitely be to your advantage.

