So much has gone wrong since the first cases of COVID-19 back in January 2020. The world went on a complete shutdown in the months that followed, with lockdowns in some countries. More encouraging stay-at-home measures, which saw millions of people stay indoors for months.

For a mostly vibrant country, the quarantine measures were a blow to health and wellness. More than 10 million people are currently unemployed as the pandemic rages on and keeps impacting people physically, emotionally, and economically.

It’s now clear why coping mechanisms are the talk of the town as humanity continues to deal with the impact of COVID-19. There’s a health care crisis that has many people concerned about not getting the required medical care when sick. Not to mention the high infection rate that now has some places under lockdown.

Before, about 20% of the country had anxiety, but since 2020, the number has grown. With these rising cases, you might be seeking a way to cope, thus turning to CBD for mental health.

But what is CBD?

Understanding Cannabidiol (CBD)

Cannabidiol is becoming quite popular in mental clarity and awareness. Many are now choosing CBD to cope with COVID-19 symptoms. There are studies showing positive results in using CBD on patients with mild or moderate COVID-19 symptoms.

Back to understanding CBD, it’s mainly a compound found in the hemp plant, which differs from weed. Hemp contains more concentration of CBD than THC. Marijuana has more THC, which causes a psychoactive effect.

When you take or use CBD products, you get a release of cannabinoids that help you relax if you’re anxious. Your body contains the endocannabinoid system (ECS), which has receptors. CB1 and CB2 receptors influence how cannabinoids affect body function. CB2 binds the cannabinoids to help you find relief from pain, be less anxious, or even sleep better. You can see why CBD for mental health is a good idea and what are some of the CBD benefits to expect.

Given that it’s now okay to use CBD for mental health in the US, millions opt to use it as a more natural solution. CBD undergoes fewer processes making it a better natural remedy for certain conditions than drugs. For example, you can use CBD syrup to calm your mind while undergoing COVID-19 treatment.

So what are some mental health ailments that CBD can help you with during the pandemic?

Mental Health Conditions that CBD Helps You Cope With

Does CBD oil work for mental health? Research available so far proves that it does to a certain extent. Some of the mental conditions that cannabidiol can help you with while coping with COVID-19 emotional impacts are:

1. Stress and Anxiety

Since the start of 2020, the number of people experiencing anxiety has skyrocketed. These are trying times that have many got worried about the immediate future. Such worry leads to anxious thoughts that can put a strain on your mind. By using CBD for mental health, you can find solace amidst the storm and be calm. There’s a need for more research on this, but some studies show that CBD can help you cope.

2. Acute Depression

The coronavirus has upturned everything leaving millions reeling from the effects. Depression is now a significant issue impacting more than 20 million lives. Though there’s a necessity for more studies, cannabidiol is an effective solution for this condition.

CBD has anti-depressant properties that can help you activate serotonin receptors in your brain. You need lots of serotonin to ward off depression and live a better fulfilling life. By using CBD for mental health, you can activate more productivity in your brain.

3. Insomnia

If you don’t get enough sleep, you stand a high chance of not being productive. In the end, you either can’t fall asleep or only do so for a short while. Using CBD for mental health can help you be calm enough to fall asleep and remain so for some time. All you need to know is when to take CBD so that you can get some quality rest.

4. PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder)

Witnessing the pandemic spread at such an alarming rate and millions dying across the world can cause PTSD. With PTSD, you lack sleep due to nightmares, can’t stop worrying, and suffer from significant trauma. One way CBD for mental health can benefit you is by helping with PTSD. With the right CBD dosage for mental health, you can sleep better with a calmer mind and fewer nightmares.

Other Ways CBD Can Help with Coronavirus Symptoms

Apart from mind wellness, there are other ways cannabidiol products can benefit you. CBD is rich in anti-inflammatory properties that help your lungs. COVID-19 affects the respiratory system causing inflamed lungs in millions. CBD is helping people reduce the level of lung damage due to COVID-19. While it’s ideal for mental health symptoms, it can also help you with other Coronavirus symptoms.

So how long does CBD oil take to work? The answer lies in the other compounds of the product and CBD concentration. CBD oil, for example, with a higher concentration of cannabidiol and THC, works faster.

Final Point

CBD for mental health is a top natural remedy that helps you deal with emotional trauma. Whether you have the disease or not, it can help you remain calm and achieve mental clarity.

Author’s Bio: Rachel Hudson has more than two decades of experience as a chiropractor. She regularly employs conventional medicine’s combined benefits with natural products like CBD for both pain relief and healing ability. Having grown up with a mother who makes handmade skincare products, Ms. Hudson plans to launch a CBD-inspired product line to show how plant-based natural cosmetic products are viable for skin-related conditions. She loves to spend time with her husband and two Labrador retrievers.

