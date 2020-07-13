Ms. X : How to Pleasure a Woman without your Penis

Men often think that women can or must be pleasured using their penis. While it is true that the penis does provide an orgasm in certain cases, it isn’t the only way. I have noticed that men think that their penis is god’s gift to women. The penis is attractive in some ways, but men please you don’t have to be so proud of it, that you forget to please the women. Like, women do enjoy giving a blowjob now and again and they put in their 100%. But it doesn’t mean that the penis is know all and can pleasure a woman. I don’t understand why some men think that the minute they insert their penis into a vagina, the woman will see angels.

Anyway, for those who are actually interested in making sure that your woman appreciates your sexual prowess, here are some ways to pleasure her, without you getting undressed or whipping out your cock.

Take your time in touching the woman. The faster you want to go, the quicker is the guarantee that she won’t enjoy it. So, make sure your foreplay is long. Start slowly and early please. For example, if you are enjoying a cup of coffee on the balcony, call her over, make her sit on your lap. Then very discreetly put your hand under her skirt, move the panties away and give a few minutes of massage to the clit. The thrill will definitely prep her for what is to come.

When she is preparing your favourite meal, surprise her and put her in the mood. Stand behind her and kiss her on the neck. Feel her soft belly and then touch her breasts over the clothes. Then slowly put your hand inside and play with her nipples. Get them erect and wanting more.

Lick and suck the clitoris hard as she stands and holds the dining table. Watch her face and gauge her pleasure levels as you suck on her sweet nub.

Use a vibrator, there is no shame in using the toy if you get tired rubbing her clit. The vibrator produces faster vibrations and can get a woman to orgasm faster. You can add to her pleasure by sucking on her tits, making it more personal.

There is a trick to touching a woman’s g-spot. You would insert the two middle fingers in the vagina and keep the tiny and index finger out. Then shake the hand up and down. Or perform the come-hither movement so that your fingers touch the ridged wall and bring pleasure.

Kiss her while you are naked and grab her bottom. Spank her ass and rub her pussy lips against your hard cock. Then use your fingers to massage her clit and fuck her pussy. Getting to pleasure a woman needs this surely.

Use these techniques to get her to warm up and possible cum. This is because when men start using their penis, the pleasure focus on the man rather than the woman. Around 70% women will never experience orgasm during sex. So, try to get her there before you spill your semen and the above-mentioned techniques can make it for you. She will thank and love you for it.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

